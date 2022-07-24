High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 cast list: Who stars in the Disney + show?

The Wildcats are back for the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ on July 27, 2022. The mockumentary musical drama is a series adaptation set in the same school as the wildly popular High School Musical trilogy.

The series follows a group of students who stage school productions as they navigate love, friendships, family, and more simultaneously. The series premiered in 2019 and the second season was released in 2021. Ahead of the third season premiere, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season as well.

The musical series was created by Tim Federle, who also executive produced the show alongside Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden, Barry Rosenbush, and Tamra Davis. It stars Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, and Dara Reneé, among others.

Who will be starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3?

The core cast of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to return as series regulars, which includes Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and Frankie Rodriguez. Additionally, Mark St Cyr, Kate Reinders and Olivia Rose Keegan will return as recurring cast members.

The third season will also feature several exciting guest-stars. These include Disney Channel alums Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) and Jason Earles (Hannah Montana). Olivia Rodrigo will also return in a guest-star capacity. The trailer for the upcoming season also showed Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and JoJo Siwa appearing this season.

The new cast members joining the series are Adrian Lyles, Med Donnelly, and Saylor Bell. Three additional guest stars also set to appear in Season 3 are Ben Stillwell, Aria Brooks, and Liamani Segura.

1) Olivia Rodrigo as Nini

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress who rose to mainstream fame with her 2021 single Driver's License. Her follow-up singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U also won her commercial success and two Grammys. Prior to her stardom as a solo artist, she was known for her performance as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Nini was cast as High School Musical's Gabriella Montez (originally played by Vanessa Hudgens) in the East High production of the popular musical film. After playing the lead role for two seasons, Rodrigo will be reprising her role in season 3 in a guest-star capacity, following her global success as a newly-minted pop star.

2) Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen

The 21-year-old American actor and singer plays the lead role of Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In the first season, Ricky was cast as Troy Bolton in East High's fall production of High School Musical. In Season 2's production of Beauty and the Beast, he was cast as Prince Adam/The Beast.

In an interview with The Zach Sang Show, Joshua Bassett spoke about the upcoming season of HSM:TM:TS,

"I think we have a really, really awesome season lined up, and it's gonna be truly a blast."

He is also known for his roles in Stuck in the Middle, Grey's Anatomy, Dirty John, Game Shakers, and Lethal Weapon.

3) Matt Cornett as E.J. Caswell

Matt Cornett is a 23-year-old American singer and actor who plays the role of E.J. Caswell in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In season 1, Caswell was cast as Chad Danforth in East High School's fall production and as Gaston in the Season 2 Beauty and the Beast production.

E.J. was also Nini's former boyfriend and Gina Porter's current boyfriend. He will be the director of Season 3's production of Frozen at the summer camp. Cornett's previous film credits include Can (2013), I Think My Babysitter's an Alien (2015), Inconceivable (2016), and Alex & Me (2018).

4) Sofia Wylie as Gina Porter

The 18-year-old American actress and dancer, Sofia Wylie, plays the role of Gina Porter in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In Season 1, Gina was cast as Taylor McKessie in the fall production and as Babette in Season 2's spring production.

Wylie gained prominence through her role as Buffy Driscoll on the Disney Channel comedy-drama series Andi Mack (2017-2019). Her other Disney roles included Cory Bailey in Black of the Net (2019), Riri Williams in the Marvel Rising animated franchise, and Mia Brooks in Shook (2019). She is also set to star in Netflix's The School for Good and Evil (2022).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on July 27, 2022.

