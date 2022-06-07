Who did Stoney Westmoreland play in Andi Mack? Former Disney channel star arrested for crimes against a minor

Stoney Westmoreland was recently sent to prison for two years on charges of trying to have s*x with a minor. He pleaded guilty to using interstate facilities to pass on information about a minor.

Westmoreland was initially charged with enticement of a minor online, with a potential 10-year prison sentence. The actor must comply with DNA collection and has to register as a s*x offender.

His electronic devices will be searched, and he will have to provide information about his electronic accounts to authorities. Westmoreland is not allowed to contact those under 18 unless they are accompanied by an adult.

He was arrested back in 2018 for seeking s*x with a minor. He used the dating app, Grindr, to meet a 13-year-old with whom he shared explicit pictures. However, it was later found that he was talking to an undercover officer pretending to be a minor.

Following his arrest, Disney fired Stoney Westmoreland and issued a statement about the same. Their representative said:

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today. Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Stoney Westmoreland’s character in Andi Mack

Westmoreland played the role of Henry Andrew “Ham” Mack in Andi Mack. The recurring character was Andi’s grandfather and the only male in the Mack household.

Ham is the only normal person in the family and tries to reason with both sides to help find common ground between Bex and Celia. This frequently puts him in a position where he has to decide which side to choose. He is quiet, humble and a caring father and grandfather.

Andi Mack is a family comedy-drama series that aired on the Disney Channel from April 7, 2017 to July 26, 2019. It focused on 13-year-old Andi Mack and her best friends, Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll, as they attended middle school.

In brief about Stoney Westmoreland

Stoney Westmoreland and Joshua Rush attend Rising Stars at the GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Westmoreland is well-known for his appearance as a warlord in an episode of Star Trek: Voyager. He has also made guest appearances in television series such as Townies, NewsRadio, Ink and others.

The 52-year-old played supporting roles in films like Godzilla and Inferno. He then continued to appear in other television series including Tortilla Soup, Gilmore Girls, Las Vegas, Rodney and more.

