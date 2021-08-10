Who is Cameron Herrin? Petition to free TikTok star, sentenced to 24 years in prison, receives more than 25,000 signatures

Tiktoker Cameron Herrin has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for vehicular homicide, and fans are upset. #JusticeForCameron has taken over TikTok after the 21-year-old social media star was sent to prison.

In 2018, Cameron Herrin took part in a street racing activity which led to the then 18-year-old hitting into a mother and her daughter in Tampa, Florida. Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her daughter Lillia died in the accident. The teenager was driving up to 160 miles per hour. It was reported that Herrin was driving between 30 and 40 miles per hour as he hit into the mother and child.

Cameron Herrin pleaded “not guilty” in court but admitted to the crime in April 2021. The TikToker has been sentenced to serve 24 years in prison.

Why are people defending Cameron Herrin?

The now 21 year old TikToker has amassed over 2 million followers on the social media platform and gained a massive fan following. Sometimes die-hard fans take their following to extremes, often keeping their moral compass at the side.

Fans are now campaigning for Cameron Herrin to be released early from jail, claiming that the sentence is too harsh and that the TikToker is “too cute” to go to jail.

TikToker @hannahkosh took to her account explaining the situation:

"People on the internet and on TikTok specifically think that this punishment is too harsh and that he deserves a second chance. Here are some of the comments: 'Poor boy, I hope they will forgive him, he looks innocent. He didn't do it on purpose,' and 'He doesn't deserve that. You're too cute.”

Let's all pray for Cameron Coyle Herrin to receive justice✊🙏 pic.twitter.com/nGq2nuaDEW — sham🌸 (@shammm0303) August 8, 2021

From various countries and religions, we are all united in supporting Cameron Herrin. We all want justice for Cameron Herrin. 24 years is very absurd for something unintentional.

#Florida_case pic.twitter.com/Yuj8uvYSoK — yasmen99 (@yasmen9918) August 8, 2021

feel unable to write.. the pain in my heart and tears in my eyes And I have nothing for you, my poor little one, but to pray



￼



.#cameronherrin pic.twitter.com/y3hTPatwjS — Rania Abdelhadi (@abdelhadi_rania) August 4, 2021

#justiceforcameronherrin #cameron_herrin

His eyes telling how you ended his that life for what he dreamt for! And punishing him,For the things he didn't want to. How sad is this when you wanna see yourself there for where you dreamt of? But you're not there.😢 @JoeBiden @cbouzy pic.twitter.com/K2F0vwHgFV — I'm Innocent (@ImInnoc60104736) August 8, 2021

By supporting Cameron doesn’t mean we forgot these two beautiful souls. We are also sad. Cameron Herrin deserves a sentence but 24 years is too long with something unintentional.#Florida_case pic.twitter.com/tDhqGc6SFj — Sarah✨ (@SARAH_QAID) August 7, 2021

Cameron Herrin also gained over 100,000 tweets in regards to the court’s judgment but Tampa Bay Times reported that people have been conducting fake online campaigns for the TikToker to get a shorter sentence. It was said that Herrin had acquired several international fans from the Middle East, expressing their loyalty to the social media star.

Herrin’s mother commented on her son’s fan following:

“It was almost like an obsession, an unhealthy obsession.”

Cameron Herrin recently deleted all of his TikTok videos but fans continued to show support. A petition titled “Cameron Herrin 21 years old, jailed for 24years, justice for him, [sic]” has appeared on Change.org. Over 27,000 loyal fans have signed said petition. It read that 24 years sentenced for jail was too long for the youngster and that the imprisonment is “worst that a death [sic].”

Edited by Gautham Balaji