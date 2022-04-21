Why ‘The Proud Family’ Is Still The Best Show to Ever Grace Disney Channel

Walt Disney has a lot to be "proud" of, The Proud Family, however old, definitely makes the cut in one of Disney's best. Whenever one is to discuss a Disney property, many people would think of the studio’s old animated classics that captured the hearts of millions or even its new-age, technology-savvy remakes that made the studio billions.

However, while the films take precedent in the Mouse House, there are some projects from Disney Channel that are just etched onto the hearts of its viewers.

The channel housed programs such as Phineas & Ferb, Even Stevens, and Lloyd in Space. However, one show stood out The all of the rest. That show was black-centric program The Proud Family.

The show follows the misadventures of Penny Proud and her family’s everyday antics. Since the series was canceled back in 2005 and revitalized on Disney+ under the name The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, it seems only fair to walk down memory lane and analyze why this Disney show is still the best on the channel.

Why ‘The Proud Family’ is the best show on Disney

It’s the funniest Disney show

When comparing the amount of laughs to other Disney shows, The Proud Familiy reigns supreme with its sheer range of humor, and its ability to keep the audience laughing for a sustained period of time.

The jokes range from silly to thought-provoking at the drop of a hat; and is often deemed as ahead of its time for a Disney channel show. Its humor easily rivals the wit and clever veracity of the 90s sitcoms. While other Disney channel shows have been known for goofy and oddball humor, the show manages to entertain younger and older viewers with its sharp writing.

It celebrates black culture

One thing that makes this family animated comedy stand out from the crowd is the fact that it celebrates black excellence. One episode shows Penny time-traveling back to the 1950s, where she finds the students and staff segregated.

Penny teaches her 1950s counterpart friends the dangerous effects of intolerance and bigotry and how to fight the power of oppression, as it carries the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in its narrative. The Proud Family's ability to provide laughs and honor the past is admirable, rising above all other Disney shows.

It handles serious situations

In addition to black achievements, the series has dealt with an assortment of mature topics for a children’s program. The Proud Family delves into queerness, fatphobia, animal cruelty, and even tolerance of différent cultures. The show has a timelessness about it that still makes it relevant today.

Even though it is still labeled as a comedy, its wit never drowns out the seriousness and vice versa. The show has an ability to just leave revelations for the audience after an episode has aired. Some lessons and some revelations will stick with you for the ride.

It’s cast is phenomenal

The real beauty of the series lies in the talent of the cast. It’s safe to say that nobody else could have voiced Penny as the incomparable Kyla Pratt did, and the supporting cast is just as remarkable in their own way. Whether it’s Oscar’s (Tommy Davidson) affable loud humor or some heartfelt dialogue, the cast delivers.

It can be said that without a stellar cast, the content is nothing, but this television series has all of that and more. While the cast can get serious at times, they never take themselves too seriously in their voice-acting and bring the audience closer into the world of the proud family.

