Andy Dick live stream arrest video: Comedian escorted out of RV trailer on suspicion of felony battery

American comedian Andy Dick was arrested on May 11 on suspicion of felony s*xual battery and it was captured on live-stream footage. According to TMZ, the actor was hauled out of the RV where he was staying in handcuffs by the authorities.

The controversial actor and comedian was detained in Orange County, California, after authorities surrounded his trailer. Police handcuffed the actor and escorted him away, all of which was recorded on the tape.

The outlet reports that Dick was arrested at approximately 9 am after an adult male at the O'Neill Regional Park alleged that the star had sexually assaulted him. An RV YouTube account by the name of "Captain Content's RV" ended up broadcasting the entire arrest, but it has since been deleted.

The Orange County Sheriff's Deputies spoke to Andy before handcuffing and escorting him away. Andy was reportedly residing at the location with a "group of live streamers," according to TMZ.

After taking Andy into custody and transporting him, policemen entered his trailer and searched it thoroughly.

Andy Dick has run into trouble with the law for quite some time

The May 11 arrest of Andy Dick is not the first time that the comedian has had trouble with the authorities.

Last month, the police had a word with the comedian after the man with whom he was staying at a welfare check in Las Vegas pulled a gun, as per TMZ. A leaked video featured Andy telling his host not to shoot the gun. He told the police that "he was fine and wanted to stay," so they left despite the heated scenario being captured on tape.

Andy Dick was arrested in 2021 for "hitting his partner with a booze bottle." An argument with his then-boyfriend evolved into a physical altercation, with Andy smacking his partner in the head with a liquor bottle and inflicting a huge wound, according to law enforcement sources.

The actor was jailed for felony domestic assault but let go a few hours later after he posted a $50,000 bond. However, the 55-year-old was again arrested in June 2021 for hitting his partner Lucas with a metal chair.

He pled not guilty to misdemeanor violence and misdemeanor s*xual battery in 2018 after reportedly groping a woman from behind. In 2019, the controversial comedian was accused of touching a ride-hailing service driver inappropriately. Andy was also reportedly sacked from an indie film in 2017 after being accused of touching cast and crew members inappropriately.

