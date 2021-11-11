Who are Andy Dick's exes? Comedian arrested for allegedly smashing bottle on boyfriend's head

As per TMZ, on November 8, controversial comedian Andy Dick was arrested at his LA home after he allegedly assaulted his lover. It has been reported that the comedian hit the victim with a liquor bottle, injuring his alleged partner.

Apparently, police reached Andy Dick’s home, responding to a domestic row between him and his partner. However, the argument between the two escalated into alleged domestic violence.

Andy Dick was arrested on domestic battery charges. However, he was bailed out within 3 hours of his arrest.

Andy Dick’s previous cases of assaulting others

This is not the first time Andy Dick has allegedly assaulted his partner. In June, it was reported that Andy assaulted his lover with a metal chair, leaving the latter injured. Andy’s ex-fiancé Elisa Jordana took to her YouTube show Kermit and Friends to share additional information about the victim’s health.

She said:

“He could have killed him.”

55-year-old Andy Dick was also arrested for the violence on June 26. However, it is unknown if the victim was the same person in both cases.

According to TMZ, the violent comedian was also arrested in October for allegedly hitting his partner with a frying pan.

Furthermore, Andy Dick spent 14 days in custody after groping a woman in 2019. That same year, the comedian had a violent encounter with an UBER Eats delivery man, which was captured on camera. A year earlier, Andy was also accused by an UBER driver of inappropriately touching him.

In 2018, Andy’s ex girlfriend Lena Sved also filed for a restraining order after he had become violent and aggressive towards their 24-year-old son.

Elisa Jordana and Andy Dick’s separation

Andy’s former fiancé Elisa Jordana revealed that they had broken up following his arrest after the assault in June. The former couple had gotten engaged earlier this year, around January.

Elisa Jordana elaborated:

“I was willing to forgive him (Andy Dick) for his criminal charges, for always running to Lucas, choosing Lucas over me, choosing guys over me constantly, just being bad overall.”

Exploring Andy Dick’s previous relationships

From 1986 to 1990, the Inspector Gadget (1999) star was previously married to Ivone Kowalczyk, with whom he has a son. Following that, Dick was reportedly married to Lena Sved from 1993 to 1999. He shares a son and daughter with Sved.

Andy Dick has also been with Lisa Donatz (1999 - 2002), Sarah (2004), Brande Roderick (2004), Jessica (2005 - 2006), Wendy Maddix (2006), Inger Ebeltoft (2008), Jessica Kiper (2010 - 2011), and Jennifer Gimenez (2013 - 2017).

Edited by Prem Deshpande