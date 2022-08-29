What time will High School Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 6 air on Disney Plus? Details explored

High School Musical: The Series has been brought back for another run by Disney. The eight-episode series premiered its third season on July 27, 2022, and has been dropping new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Episode 6 of the series will drop on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 12 am PT/3 am ET on Disney plus.

Episode 5 of the series saw E.J., Carlos and Val deciding to adapt their rehearsals for a dramatic, action-packed production of the documentary Frozen into the film The Real Campers of Shallow Lake. However, the ongoing production stirs some trouble when it triggers certain issues for those involved. As a result E.J. begins to worry that he may have gone too far with his plans.

Read on to find out other details about the upcoming episode.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of High School Musical: The Series Season 3 Episode 6

Episode 6 of the series is titled Color War, and picks up from where the previous episode left off.

After an action-packed dress rehearsal, the Wildcats will be gearing up for an adventure where they will be paired off against one another in preparation for Color War - the annual inter-camp competition.

Episode 6 will follow the Wildcats as they chase each other to victory in this highly competitive event. Who will emerge as the final winner?

For the answer to that question, you will have to watch the upcoming episode.

Where to stream Episode 6?

High School Musical: The Series Season 3 Eepisode 6 is going to drop this Wednesday, August 31, on the Disney Plus streaming platform at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. To watch the musical series, viewers will have to subscribe and sign in to their account on the OTT platform.

The remaining episodes in the series will be aired as follows:

Episode 7 – Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Episode 8 – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

In brief, about High School Musical: The Series

Disney's High School Musical: The Series is a musical mockumentary high school drama. The plot of the series follows the students of East High School, where the members of the super-active drama club put their heads together and try to bond with each other through their numerous musical adventures.

The latest installment of the show premiered on July 27, 2022. Over the five episodes that the show has aired so far, it has seen new friendships being formed and new romantic entanglements arising as the students face a range of new challenges to prove themselves in high school theater.

High School Musical: The Series sees the return of most of the old faces from last season.

Musician Olivia Rodrigo has returned to reprise her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts and Joshua Bassett essays the character of Ricky Bowen. Matt Cornett plays the role of E. J. Caswell and Sofia Wylie has returned to take up her role as Gina once again.

The Wildcats are ready for summer camp at Camp Shallow Lake and things are about to get musical. The campers have put on a production of Frozen, which only means one thing - more musical competitions!

Don't miss the sixth episode of the Disney High School Musical: The Series, arriving this Wednesday, August 31.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal