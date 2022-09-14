What time will The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Episode 1 premiere on Netflix? Release date, format and more

Season 10 of The Great British Baking Show is premiering on September 16, 2022, at 3.00 am ET. The show will release its first episode on the said date and the rest of the episodes next Friday. The finale of the competition will be held on November 18.

The Great British Baking Show is a long-running baking competition that features 12 bakers from Britain. They will compete in baking challenges set by the judges in each episode. With brilliant cakes, pies, and confectionaries, season 10 will be an incredible bakery ride for the viewers.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"A group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals."

The Great British Baking Show promises to be a sweet treat

The Great British Baking Show will be a 10-weeks-long baking battle. Moreover, every episode will be divided into three parts. The first will be a significant challenge in which bakers will have to quickly whip up their interpretation of a dish. Following this, in the technical challenge, bakers will follow the same surprise recipe and. Additionally, the showstopper challenge will be the culmination.

In all three levels, contestants must impress the judges to stay in the game. The one who perform exceptionally will get the Star Baker title in the weekly task, while the one who does not perform well will be sent back home.

In the upcoming show, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back in their judges' seats, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will reprise their duties again this season.

In the previous season, viewers saw Giuseppe Dell'Anno winning the competition. In the 12-year history of the show, he was the first Italian to win the title. On winning, the 46-year-old engineer, told the channel,

There are no words. I'm speechless for once."

He continued,

"I'm in shock, I'm in shock, I'm in shock."

He added,

"I don't say often and lightly that I'm proud of what I do, but in this case, I can't possibly not say that. I'm really, really proud I did this. It's unbelievable. It's unbelievable."

The Great British Baking Show debuted in the U.K. in August 2010. Apart from its British version, the show also has an American spin-off. The spin-off is set to air its sixth season next year with Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as hosts.

List of contestants participating in The Great British Baking Show season 10

Season 10 of The Great British Baking Show will have 12 aspiring bakers from various fields. Take a look at the contestants:

Abdul - Electronics Engineer Carole - Supermarket Cashier Dawn - IT Manager James - Nuclear Scientist Janusz - Personal Assistant to Head Teacher Kevin - Music Teacher Maisam - Student and Sales Assistant Maxy - Architectural Assistant Rabs - Master's Assistant Sandro - Nanny Syabira - Cardiovascular research associate Will - Former charity director

Viewers can watch the premiere of The Great British Baking Show episode on September 16 on Netflix.

