Lady Gaga's Oscars 2023 Versace dress sparks debate

Lady Gaga made an impactful cameo at the Oscars 2023, held on March 12, 2023, and managed to stir up the internet with quite some thoughts and feelings. From her Versace dress to helping a paparazzi on the red carpet to her wardrobe change and her no-makeup look, the singer left people feeling several emotions.

However, of all of her commendable red (champagne) carpet moments, the most striking yet debatable one was when Lady Gaga appeared wearing a Versace Atelier dress.

The dress, from Versace's Fall 2023 collection, showed off Lady Gaga's natural curves as she walked into the 95th Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. It had sheer details with a boning structure and hugged her body, but it was the back of the dress that made it incredibly controversial.

The Versace dress extended to the lower back and showcased a small portion of the Bad Romance singer's upper bu**ocks. The low-slung skirt was noticed by fans, and while some thought it was bold, others didn't really like it and thought it was inappropriate for the ceremony.

allure @allurequinn lady gaga wearing versace fw23 and i am living for it… her body is insane oh mother lady gaga wearing versace fw23 and i am living for it… her body is insane oh mother https://t.co/d4dE2Dnz6z

Fans have always appreciated Lady Gaga for almost everything she does, and she has never been afraid to make a statement. She has once again made a statement in one of the most risque dresses at the Oscars 2023.

The low-slung skirt of the dress led to a debate among her fans. While many thought the details were beautiful and looked stunning on the Shallow singer, others said that she ruined it with the dress' skirt.

While fans were stunned with the dress' detailing, others didn't think the low-slung back fit the occasion and ruined the vibes of the dress as a whole.

ModernVenus @Modern_Venus1 #oscars Undecided about Lady Gaga’s dress. It’s growing on me. The back is cool how it’s suggestive but not revealing. #LadyGaga Undecided about Lady Gaga’s dress. It’s growing on me. The back is cool how it’s suggestive but not revealing. #LadyGaga #oscars

Phantastic Geek ✌️ ⭐️💥 🖖 @PhantasticGeek #Oscars Me thinks the ABC cameras were not ready for the, ahem, plunging rear end hem on Lady Gaga’s dress. Me thinks the ABC cameras were not ready for the, ahem, plunging rear end hem on Lady Gaga’s dress. 👀 #Oscars

Chica Lolita @ChicaLolita Lady Gaga dress seems rather normal and sedate and then you see the back and go oh, of course... #Oscars Lady Gaga dress seems rather normal and sedate and then you see the back and go oh, of course... #Oscars

Regardless of what fans believe in the Poker Face singer's appearance was eye-catching and had everyone turning their heads to take a look at it.

More about Lady Gaga's Oscar 2023 red carpet Versace dress

The singer opted for a fresh off-the-runway gown, which debuted as part of Versace's fall 2023 fashion show three days ago. Gigi Hadid modeled the dress on the catwalk on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The artist wore a black gown featuring a dropped waistline, and the dress was made with a completely sheer and paneled bodice up top. A branding detail was added at the waist with Versace's Medusa head insignia upon a golden clasp.

To complete her look, the Paparazzi singer added Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a sparkling archival necklace from the 1950s, a diamond cuff, earrings, and a ring.

