Blake Lively takes the internet by storm in a rainbow Versace dress at The Adam Project premiere

Blake Lively takes internet by storm in Versace dress at The Adam Project premiere (Image via @jennifer_yepez/ Instagram)
Blake Lively takes internet by storm in Versace dress at The Adam Project premiere (Image via @jennifer_yepez/ Instagram)
Gargi Harjai
ANALYST
Modified Mar 02, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Feature

Blake Lively livened up the red carpet at The Adam Project premiere on Monday, February 28, 2022. She dominated the red carpet in a cotton candy gown featuring pastel rainbow colors.

The rainbow gown was from the luxury fashion label Versace, and featured in their Spring-Summer 2019 collection. The dress had flowing fabric and a perfect amount of shimmer to give Blake a classic look.

Fans were simply stunned by her dress and adored the red carpet look of the star.

Fans react to Blake Lively at The Adam Project premiere

Fan reactions to Lively at The Adam Project premiere (Image via Sportskeeda)
Fan reactions to Lively at The Adam Project premiere (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum stole the red carpet even though she wasn't in the movie. Fans were impressed by Blake Lively's empeccable dressing taste once again.

Blake Lively will always win when it comes to her dresses omg 🤩
@qsteph She always looks beautiful, she knows how to dress or better say, her stylist knows how to dress a woman like Blake Lively.
Blake Lively has such amazing dressing sense god I heart her
Always classy and elegant.🤍#BlakeLively https://t.co/8wnAMd3Y5C

Fans agreed that Lively was proving that she is still 'the Beyonce of red carpets', a title given to her by Reynolds (her husband) back in 2015.

Blake Lively is always slaying on the red carpet.Never seen her miss, not even once.
I never seen Blake Lively in a bad red carpet outfit. She delivers every time 🤌🏾
Blake Lively never misses sha 😍 https://t.co/65NxiSmfzt

Fans loved her dress from Versace Altelier and were determined to find it for themselves. They appreciated the rainbow pastel-hued dress from the label.

Blake Lively at the New York premiere of “The Adam Project,” with Ryan Reynolds. I love this pastel Versace gown. 😍 https://t.co/K3uwUcjGt6
Blake Lively wore a pastel-hued Atelier Versace gown to the premiere and looked sooooo stunning #BlakeLively https://t.co/3KNk44JzwI
📸. #BlakeLively looking like an absolute shimmering goddess in this Atelier Versace gown at last nights #TheAdamProject premiere👀✨⁠ https://t.co/BAWLknou1s
damn Blake Lively looked so fine in that Versace gown can Shein make one I can afford
Blake dressed like a pastel rainbow 🌈 #BlakeLively #TheAdamProject https://t.co/qyWHzlJ0GA
Blake Lively looked stunning in this Atelier Versace gown last night https://t.co/sxUHVKeRSm

A few fans pointed out that Blake Lively's evening look was reminiscence of her famous character, Serena Celia van der Woodsen, who was the "It" girl of Gossip Girl.

Blake Lively giving us full Serena Van Der Woodsen in Versace. https://t.co/QRAukiG5zY

While a few fans loved her for herself, others gushed over her pairing with husband Ryan Reynolds, who is also the lead in The Adam Project.

The are so cute 🥰 #RyanReynolds #BlakeLively #TheAdamProject https://t.co/qQjBuR1u5s
only blake lively can go to a movie premiere and look absolutely fabulous and simply stunning in a denim jacket… i’m also melting over this photo because they are just too damn cute https://t.co/beIwVQmaiS

All about Blake Lively's look from The Adam Project Premiere

The Versace altelier gown had pleated ribbons in the Sherbert Chiffon colorway with a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. The dress also featured an off-the-shoulder draping detail.

To complete her look, she paired her gown with crystal studded sandals from Gucci and a carried a tweed Chanel 'Knock on Wood' bag from the 2018 collection.

She accessorized her look with pastel oversized drop earrings and rainbow bangles on her right arm. As the evening came to an end, she added a layer of casual light denim jacket with a popper collar.

Blake rocked a subtle glamorous makeup look done by Mariah Carey's makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, which consisted of a subtle smokey-eye look, black-liquid line, and a glossy coral lip shade.

Blake Lively wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, which was done by her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Her golden tresses were down in beach-y curly waves.

The Green Lantern star was seen with her husband, Reynolds, as they stuck close to each other the entire evening. Reynolds looked dapper in a Brunello Cucinelli suit with a pinstripe pattern.

The event was also attended by Jennifer Garner, the lead actress of the film, Mark Ruffalo, the producer of the film, and Hugh Jackman.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the film, Reynolds plays the character of Adam, a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to save the future. The film will hit Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Edited by Saman
