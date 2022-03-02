Blake Lively takes the internet by storm in a rainbow Versace dress at The Adam Project premiere

Blake Lively livened up the red carpet at The Adam Project premiere on Monday, February 28, 2022. She dominated the red carpet in a cotton candy gown featuring pastel rainbow colors.

The rainbow gown was from the luxury fashion label Versace, and featured in their Spring-Summer 2019 collection. The dress had flowing fabric and a perfect amount of shimmer to give Blake a classic look.

Fans were simply stunned by her dress and adored the red carpet look of the star.

Fans react to Blake Lively at The Adam Project premiere

The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum stole the red carpet even though she wasn't in the movie. Fans were impressed by Blake Lively's empeccable dressing taste once again.

K. @kvllen__ Blake Lively will always win when it comes to her dresses omg 🤩 Blake Lively will always win when it comes to her dresses omg 🤩

Q Seint @SimpleMaribomba @qsteph She always looks beautiful, she knows how to dress or better say, her stylist knows how to dress a woman like Blake Lively. @qsteph She always looks beautiful, she knows how to dress or better say, her stylist knows how to dress a woman like Blake Lively.

an | dissapointed but not surprised @dukhdardpeedha Blake Lively has such amazing dressing sense god I heart her Blake Lively has such amazing dressing sense god I heart her

Fans agreed that Lively was proving that she is still 'the Beyonce of red carpets', a title given to her by Reynolds (her husband) back in 2015.

mib-network.wallet @donfrankiefc Blake Lively is always slaying on the red carpet.

Never seen her miss, not even once. Blake Lively is always slaying on the red carpet.Never seen her miss, not even once.

sona dee @soopernovaa I never seen Blake Lively in a bad red carpet outfit. She delivers every time 🤌🏾 I never seen Blake Lively in a bad red carpet outfit. She delivers every time 🤌🏾

Fola @_lahan Blake Lively never misses sha Blake Lively never misses sha 😍 https://t.co/65NxiSmfzt

Fans loved her dress from Versace Altelier and were determined to find it for themselves. They appreciated the rainbow pastel-hued dress from the label.

Stephanie. @qsteph Blake Lively at the New York premiere of “The Adam Project,” with Ryan Reynolds. I love this pastel Versace gown. Blake Lively at the New York premiere of “The Adam Project,” with Ryan Reynolds. I love this pastel Versace gown. 😍 https://t.co/K3uwUcjGt6

Drea @whowhatfashion Blake Lively wore a pastel-hued Atelier Versace gown to the premiere and looked sooooo stunning #BlakeLively Blake Lively wore a pastel-hued Atelier Versace gown to the premiere and looked sooooo stunning #BlakeLively https://t.co/3KNk44JzwI

Devon Ryan @radiooactdev damn Blake Lively looked so fine in that Versace gown can Shein make one I can afford damn Blake Lively looked so fine in that Versace gown can Shein make one I can afford

van (der woodsen) @drugproblem Blake Lively looked stunning in this Atelier Versace gown last night Blake Lively looked stunning in this Atelier Versace gown last night https://t.co/sxUHVKeRSm

A few fans pointed out that Blake Lively's evening look was reminiscence of her famous character, Serena Celia van der Woodsen, who was the "It" girl of Gossip Girl.

g3 san diego @g3cafe Blake Lively giving us full Serena Van Der Woodsen in Versace. Blake Lively giving us full Serena Van Der Woodsen in Versace. https://t.co/QRAukiG5zY

While a few fans loved her for herself, others gushed over her pairing with husband Ryan Reynolds, who is also the lead in The Adam Project.

Bruna ❄️ @falloncridley only blake lively can go to a movie premiere and look absolutely fabulous and simply stunning in a denim jacket… i’m also melting over this photo because they are just too damn cute only blake lively can go to a movie premiere and look absolutely fabulous and simply stunning in a denim jacket… i’m also melting over this photo because they are just too damn cute https://t.co/beIwVQmaiS

All about Blake Lively's look from The Adam Project Premiere

The Versace altelier gown had pleated ribbons in the Sherbert Chiffon colorway with a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. The dress also featured an off-the-shoulder draping detail.

To complete her look, she paired her gown with crystal studded sandals from Gucci and a carried a tweed Chanel 'Knock on Wood' bag from the 2018 collection.

She accessorized her look with pastel oversized drop earrings and rainbow bangles on her right arm. As the evening came to an end, she added a layer of casual light denim jacket with a popper collar.

Blake rocked a subtle glamorous makeup look done by Mariah Carey's makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, which consisted of a subtle smokey-eye look, black-liquid line, and a glossy coral lip shade.

Blake Lively wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, which was done by her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Her golden tresses were down in beach-y curly waves.

The Green Lantern star was seen with her husband, Reynolds, as they stuck close to each other the entire evening. Reynolds looked dapper in a Brunello Cucinelli suit with a pinstripe pattern.

The event was also attended by Jennifer Garner, the lead actress of the film, Mark Ruffalo, the producer of the film, and Hugh Jackman.

In the film, Reynolds plays the character of Adam, a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to save the future. The film will hit Netflix on March 11, 2022.

