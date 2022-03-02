Blake Lively takes the internet by storm in a rainbow Versace dress at The Adam Project premiere

Blake Lively livened up the red carpet at The Adam Project premiere on Monday, February 28, 2022. She dominated the red carpet in a cotton candy gown featuring pastel rainbow colors.
The rainbow gown was from the luxury fashion label Versace, and featured in their Spring-Summer 2019 collection. The dress had flowing fabric and a perfect amount of shimmer to give Blake a classic look.
Fans were simply stunned by her dress and adored the red carpet look of the star.
Fans react to Blake Lively at The Adam Project premiere
The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum stole the red carpet even though she wasn't in the movie. Fans were impressed by Blake Lively's empeccable dressing taste once again.
Fans agreed that Lively was proving that she is still 'the Beyonce of red carpets', a title given to her by Reynolds (her husband) back in 2015.
Fans loved her dress from Versace Altelier and were determined to find it for themselves. They appreciated the rainbow pastel-hued dress from the label.
A few fans pointed out that Blake Lively's evening look was reminiscence of her famous character, Serena Celia van der Woodsen, who was the "It" girl of Gossip Girl.
While a few fans loved her for herself, others gushed over her pairing with husband Ryan Reynolds, who is also the lead in The Adam Project.
All about Blake Lively's look from The Adam Project Premiere
The Versace altelier gown had pleated ribbons in the Sherbert Chiffon colorway with a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. The dress also featured an off-the-shoulder draping detail.
To complete her look, she paired her gown with crystal studded sandals from Gucci and a carried a tweed Chanel 'Knock on Wood' bag from the 2018 collection.
She accessorized her look with pastel oversized drop earrings and rainbow bangles on her right arm. As the evening came to an end, she added a layer of casual light denim jacket with a popper collar.
Blake rocked a subtle glamorous makeup look done by Mariah Carey's makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, which consisted of a subtle smokey-eye look, black-liquid line, and a glossy coral lip shade.
Blake Lively wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, which was done by her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Her golden tresses were down in beach-y curly waves.
The Green Lantern star was seen with her husband, Reynolds, as they stuck close to each other the entire evening. Reynolds looked dapper in a Brunello Cucinelli suit with a pinstripe pattern.
The event was also attended by Jennifer Garner, the lead actress of the film, Mark Ruffalo, the producer of the film, and Hugh Jackman.
In the film, Reynolds plays the character of Adam, a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to save the future. The film will hit Netflix on March 11, 2022.