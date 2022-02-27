"They need protection": Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively promise to match $1 million donations for Ukrainian refugees

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have come forward to help the refugees forced to leave their homes in Ukraine as Russia militarily invades the country.

The couple recently shared a few posts through social media on February 26 to announce donations and encourage their followers to help the Ukrainians displaced due to the ongoing conflict.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds unrefugees.org/SupportUkraine twitter.com/unrefugeeagenc… USA for UNHCR @UNRefugeeAgency



Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and



unrefugees.org/donateukraine Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000. Right now, the crisis in Ukraine is forcing families to flee their homes.Please make a donation today to send lifesaving aid to displaced Ukrainians, and @VancityReynolds & @blakelively will match your gift $1-for-$1 up to $1,000,000.unrefugees.org/donateukraine In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support. In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ unrefugees.org/SupportUkraine twitter.com/unrefugeeagenc…

Renolds promised donations of around $1 million and retweeted a message from the US' UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Adding a link to the refugee donation website, Renolds wrote:

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

Lively also shared the same message on her Instagram account and reposted a picture from UNHCR showing a child being held and reaching out to another person’s waiting arms. She wrote,

“@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate. @usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families.”

Charity work by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

In March 2020, during peak COVID, Ryan Reynolds donated 30% of the proceeds of online sales of Aviation Gin to the United States Bartender’s Guild through May 1 as a part of the brand’s Tip Your Bartenders program.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated for others in the past (Image via Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The Green Lantern star also announced the same through Twitter. COVID cases were increasing throughout the US and several other states at the time, leading to the closure of restaurants, bars, and other non-essential businesses.

Before this, the Deadpool actor and his wife donated $1 million to two food banks in the U.S. and Canada. Reynolds mentioned on Instagram and Twitter that the pandemic has affected the lives of adults and lower-income families because of which they have donated an amount to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Current situation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia began invading Ukraine earlier this week. Russia's battle offense has increased as several explosions and airstrikes have been reported from across the country. The Russian military is currently stationed outside Kyiv, while Ukrainian forces fortify the city.

Vladimir Putin’s aggression towards Ukraine has been condemned by the international community with economic sanctions enforced by several nations. NATO has increased its presence in the area with American forces on standy-by.

According to Putin, Ukraine has historic links to Russia. He has framed his actions in the interest of regional peacekeeping and restoring ties.

US president Joe Biden sharply criticized Russia's actions in the region as he unveiled economic sanctions. Biden also offered prayers for the people of Ukraine and said they were made to suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian military.

Edited by Srijan Sen