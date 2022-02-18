Who are Blake Lively's sisters? The Rhythm Section star spotted twinning in white with elder sibling at Michael Kors show

Gossip Girl fame Blake Lively made a rare appearance with her sister Robyn Lively at New York Fashion Week 2022. The two sisters were twinning in white outfits while attending the Michael Kors show on Tuesday night.

Blake Lively wore a baby blue crop top with a pencil skirt and a jacket. She wore strappy pumps in a white colorway and a bold red lipstick to complete her look. Blake left her hair open, flaunting her wavy, golden locks.

Her sister wore an equally beautiful and chic outfit. Robyn sported a turtleneck midi dress with a thigh-high cut in a creamy white color. She accessorized it with glittery, golden stilettos and a skinny belt tied mid-waist to complete her look. She sported her glamours curls and a natural makeup look.

Blake Lively and Robyn Lively are half-sisters and actors by profession. While Robyn is the daughter of Elaine Lively and her first husband Ronald, Blake is the daughter of Ernie and Elaine.

More about Blake Lively's sisters

Actress Blake Lively has been making waves since 2007 after her role in the successful teen drama Gossip Girl, which made her an 'It' girl. Blake has two sisters, and both of them, too, have, at some point, tried their luck in the entertainment industry.

Who is Robyn Lively?

Robyn Lively, 50, was born on February 7, 1972, and is an actor. She is known for her role in the film Teen Witch (1989), and her acting in the TV shows Twin Peaks, Savannah, Doogie Howser, and Saving Grace.

She was born in Powder Springs, Georgia, to Elaine Lively, a talent manager, and Ronald Otis Lively. She married fellow actor Bart Johnson, who starred in the movie High School Musical. They married on September 25, 1999, and have three children, Kate, Baylen, and Wyatt Blake. The family resides in the Hollywood Hills.

Robyn Lively began her acting career with the movie Summer of My German Soldier in 1978, when she was six years old. She has appeared in many famous films such as The Karate Kid Part III, Teen Witch, Wildcats, and Not Quite Human.

At 19, Robyn was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance on ABC's Afterschool Special episode, "Less Than Perfect Daughter," in 1991. She has two real siblings, Jason and Lori Lively, and two half-siblings, Eric and Blake.

Who is Lori Lively?

Lori Lynn Lively is an American actress, acting coach, and designer. She was born and brought up in the United States and is currently 55.

She is well known for her term as an acting coach on the Disney Channel since January 2009. She is also famous for her roles in The Bold and the Beautiful, Free Enterprise, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Lori Lively studied at James Monroe High School and has majored in English Language and Literature at the University of California, Los Angeles.

