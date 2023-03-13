Is Lady Gaga okay? Fibromyalgia struggle explored as singer delivers emotional performance of Hold my Hand at Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga graced the stage at the 95th Academy Awards to deliver a surprise performance of the Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick song Hold My Hand.

The musician was initially expected to skip the show as she was busy filming the sequel of Joker: Folie a Deux. However, sources later confirmed to Variety that the star would be performing at the ceremony.

Gaga appeared on stage wearing a simple T-shirt and ripped jeans with braided hair before introducing her performance. She mentioned that the song was “deeply personal” and said that everyone can be their “own hero” even if they feel broken inside:

“It’s deeply personal for me. We all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We need heroes sometimes. There’s heroes all around us…. You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”

The singer belted out an emotional stripped-down cover of Hold my Hand dedicated to Top Gun director Tony Scott, who tragically passed away in 2012 after jumping off the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, Los Angeles.

As Lady Gaga’s performance came to a close, the audience gave her a standing ovation and a tribute to Tony Scott appeared on an overhead Dolby Theatre screen.

While fans were left in awe over Gaga’s performance, some also expressed concern about noticing “sadness” in her eyes:

v @miucciaversace is lady gaga sick? like not cause of how she looks but like right before she started singing, she was so sad like she had sadness in her eyes if that makes sense?

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the musician has “debilitating illness fibromyalgia” that causes her to have severe depression:

scottm @scottm_dj @miucciaversace She has the debilitating illness fibromyalgia which is causing her tremendous depression. Kudos for her for getting up and delivering that performance.

Lady Gaga first opened up about suffering from fibromyalgia nearly five years ago.

The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for Top Gun: Maverick track Hold My Hand at the 2023 Oscars alongside Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu), Rihanna (Lift Me Up), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life), and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Applause).

A look into Lady Gaga’s struggle with Fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga has been vocal about her struggle with fibromyalgia (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2018, Lady Gaga canceled the final 10 European shows from her Joanne World Tour due to “severe pain” that “materially impacted her ability to perform live.” The musician later revealed that she suffered from fibromyalgia.

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, fibromyalgia is a chronic disease that “causes pain and tenderness throughout the body.” As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the condition affects about 4 million adults in the U.S.

Gaga opened up about her condition during a 2018 interview with Vogue Magazine. She also expressed her disappointment in people who do not recognize the condition as a real disease:

“I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real. People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel.”

She also discussed her struggles with the condition during Oprah Winfrey and WW's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour:

Fibromyalgia is essentially a chronic pain condition that makes your body hurt through your brain… even sitting here with you today I am in head to toe pain.”

Jonathan Borge @senorborge Gaga discussing her chronic illness with Oprah: "Even sitting here with you today I'm in head to toe pain" #Oprahs2020VisionTour

At the time, Lady Gaga also spoke about living with chronic pain every day:

“This happened for a reason. All the things I’ve been through… I was supposed to go through this. Even the rape—all of it. I radically accepted they happened because God was saying to me, ‘I’m gonna show you pain. And then you’re going to help other people who are in pain because you’re going to understand it.’”

Jonathan Borge @senorborge #LadyGaga Lady Gaga discussing her "psychotic break" and whether she worried that fans would find out about it. #Oprahs2020VisionTour

The House of Gucci star also said that she was ready to help other people dealing with similar pain:

“Now, when I see someone in pain I can’t look away. I’m in pain too. Now, I’m in problem-solving mode. I’ve got my suit on and my heels and I’m ready to go.”

Lady Gaga has long been vocal about her health issues and even spoke to Oprah about experiencing a psychotic break.

