Who is BloodPop? Lady Gaga pays tribute in emotional Hold My Hand performance at Oscars 2023 

In a surprise performance, Oscar-nominated singer Lady Gaga paid tribute to her friend BloodPop during her performance at the 95th Academy Awards. She sang a stripped-down version of her Oscar-nominated ballad Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick during the awards ceremony on March 12.

Before starting the song, Gaga, appearing sans-makeup and sporting a black T-shirt with ripped jeans, told the audience:

"I wrote this song with my friend, BloodPop, for the film Top Gun: Maverick, in my studio basement. It's deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life."

BloodPop is one of Michael Tucker's many monikers

Michael Tucker, aka BloodPop, is an American musician, songwriter, and producer. He previously assumed the monikers Blood Diamond, Blood, and Michael Diamond. He is known for his work with Grimes and on Justin Bieber's Sorry.

The 32-year-old met Gaga through Mark Ronson in 2016 and the two collaborated on her fifth studio album Joanne, which was released in the same year. The pair also worked on Gaga's Chromatica, which was released in May 2020.

Lady Gaga's last-minute Oscar performance earned her a standing ovation from the crowd

According to ET, the Paparazzi singer had initially declined to sing at the awards ceremony due to her commitment to filming the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker, titled, Joker: Folie à Deux. She stars as Harley Quinn in the film alongside Joaquin Phoenix's titular Joker. A source told the media outlet:

"Lady Gaga wasn’t going to perform at The Oscars at first due to her busy filming schedule, but she really wanted to and genuinely just changed her mind."

Before her moving performance, Lady Gaga encouraged everyone to be their own heroes, stating:

"We all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

As the emotional performance came to an end, Gaga received a standing ovation from the audience at the event.

This is the third time Lady Gaga has taken the stage at the Oscars. She previously sang Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground in 2016 and Shallow from A Star Is Born in 2019, which earned her the Best Original Song award. Hold My Hand is also her third nomination in the category.

In addition to Gaga, four other nominees performed at the ceremony.

