Why Lady Gaga may not perform Top Gun: Maverick song Hold My Hand at the Oscars 2023?

Lady Gaga will likely not be performing her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick at the Academy Awards ceremony this year. It is a tradition that all Oscar nominees for best original song perform at the ceremony. While her fellow contestants will take the stage, the pop singer, sadly, will probably not be able to.

For Lady Gaga, who was deemed a frontrunner early in the race, this nomination was her fourth career nomination but the singer has not confirmed her performance at the ceremony.

Why is Lady Gaga not going to perform Hold My Hand at the Oscars 2023?

Lady Gaga has been busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux with director Todd Phillips. The news was confirmed when Phillips shared the first image of the star as Harley Quinn on Valentine’s Day opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. It may be due to her busy shooting schedule that the pop singer has not yet confirmed whether she will be able to perform her song at the 2023 Oscars.

However, since there is no official confirmation that the singer will not be performing, there is always the chance that Gaga might surprise fans and still attend the award ceremony.

Putting together any performance is a huge task, and when it is an Oscars performance, one needs to go to greater lengths to put on a performance that is spectacular and worthy of the big stage. This requires enough rehearsals, and even then, it is a challenging task that takes a lot of time to pull off. Given her busy filming schedule for her upcoming movie, this may be the reason Lady Gaga is not anticipated to perform at the Oscar ceremony.

But we know that the Academy likes to keep a few surprises up its sleeves. Since the news is not officially confirmed yet, one can still hold on to a little hope and if there is anyone who can pull off a last-minute surprise for the most-watched award ceremony on the planet, it will be Lady Gaga.

Gaga took to social media to share her gratitude when she was announced as a nominee for the Oscars. She said:

"Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. I am on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

This will not be the first time that an original nominated song has not been performed at the ceremony. Previously, Van Morrison, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem did not perform their Oscar-nominated tunes either.

About Gaga's latest role in the Joker film

Lady Gaga is reportedly portraying Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker. She is smitten with him and adopts his villainous ways, leading her to the dark side.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that the movie will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Other Oscar nominations for Best Original Song will follow in the tradition of the Academy Awards. Rihanna will perform her Lift Me Up, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will sing Applause, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux will also perform their This Is a Life, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will present Naatu Naatu.

