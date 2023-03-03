The Telugu song from India, Naatu Naatu, that was featured in the movie RRR, has not only been nominated for the Oscars but will also be performed at the prestigious award ceremony this year.

Earlier this year, the song bagged a Golden Globe for best original song, beating the tunes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. It is safe to say that the song has become a sensation not only in India but also abroad.

Naatu Naatu to be performed at Oscars 2023

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing Naatu Naatu live at the Oscars 2023, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the United States on March 12, 2023.

The song is not the only Oscar-nominated song to be performed at this year's ceremony. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will also take the stage to perform This Is a Life, the Oscar-nominated song from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Rihanna will also be singing her Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has been nominated for an Oscar, while Sofia Carson will be singing Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, along with songwriter Diane Warren.

Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick has also been nominated for best original song.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars this year and the ceremony will air live on ABC at 8 PM ET on March 12, 2023.

More about Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu is composed by M.M. Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose for the movie RRR. With its catchy, up-beat tune and exciting lyrics, the song became one of the most memorable sequences from SS Rajamouli's action epic movie.

The song was accompanied by an energetic dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and the entire sequence was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, months before the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine.

It was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and the duo will be singing it once again at The Oscars 2023. The song has become a viral sensation with over 122 million views on YouTube.

It was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu, and as Karinthol in Malayalam.

The song has already won a number of big international awards. In January, it was awarded the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category, and also won Best Song at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards with RRR winning Best Foreign Language Film.

Tune in to watch The 95th Academy Awards this March 12, 2023, for a live performance of Naatu Naatu.

