Golden Globe 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

The Golden Globe 2023 Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 10, and the event was streamed live on NBC at 8 pm ET. 27 winners were announced in the award ceremony across different categories, with 5 nominess each.
This year’s nominees were voted by 96 members of the Golden Globe 2023 Awards committee and 103 international voters, comprising of many film experts and journalism professionals.
Nominees and winners at the Golden Globe 2023 awards
1) Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans
The nominees in this category were:
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
2) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett in Tár
The Golden Globe 2023 nominees in this category were as follows:
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Olivia Colman in Empire of Light
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Ana De in Armas Blonde
- Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
3) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler for Elvis
The other nominees in this category were as follows:
- Austin Butler for Elvis
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale
- Hugh Jackman for The Son
- Bill Nighy for Living
- Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
4) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin
The nominess for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 included:
- Babylon- Paramount Pictures
- The Banshees of Inisherin-Searchlight Pictures
- Everything Everywhere All at Once- A24
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- Netflix
- Triangle of Sadness- Neon
5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
The nominees in this category included:
- Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie for Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu
- Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
The Golden Globe 2023 nominees for this category included:
- Diego Calva for Babylon
- Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver for White Noise
- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes for The Menu
7) Best Motion Picture – Animated: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
The nominees in this category were:
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel The Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
8) Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985
The nominees for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 included:
- All Quiet On the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
9) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The nominations for this category were:
- Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan for She Said
10) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Golden Globe 2023 nominations in this category were:
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt for Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
11) Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
The nominations in this category included:
- James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann for Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
12) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
The nominees for this category were:
- Todd Field for Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley for Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans
13) Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
The nominations for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 included:
- Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
- John Williams for The Fabelmans
14) Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Naatu Naatu from RRR
The nominations for this category included:
- "Carolina" — Where The Crawdads Sing
- "Ciao Papa" — Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- "Hold My Hand" — Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "Naatu Naatu" — RRR
15) Best Television Series – Drama: House of the Dragon
The nominations for this category were:
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
16. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya for Euphoria
The Golden Globe 2023 nominees for this category were:
- Emma D'arcy for House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney for Ozark
- Imelda Staunton for The Crown
- Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily
- Zendaya for Euphoria
17) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone
The other nominees for this category were as follows:
- Jeff Bridges for The Old Man
- Kevin Costner for Yellowstone
- Diego Luna for Andor
- Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott for Severance
18) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary
The nominations in this category included:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in The Building
- Wednesday
19) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
The Golden Globe 2023 nominees in this category were:
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in The Building
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Jean Smart for Hacks
20) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
The nominees for this category included:
- Donald Glover for Atlanta
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in The Building
- Martin Short for Only Murders in The Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
21) Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The White Lotus
The nominations for this category of Golden Globes 2023 included:
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
22) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
The nominations in this category included:
- Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy
- Julia Garner for Inventing Anna
- Lily James for Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts for Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
23) Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Golden Globe 2023 nominees in this category were:
- Taron Egerton for Black Bird
- Colin Firth for The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy
24) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
The nominations for this category included:
- Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
- Claire Danes for Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus
25) Best Performance by an Actor in A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird
The Golden Globes 2023 nominees in this category included:
- Murray Abraham for The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy
26) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner for Ozark
The nominations for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 were:
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Julia Garner for Ozark
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
27) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in A Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
Here are the Golden Globe 2023 nominees for this category:
- John Lithgow for The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce for The Crown
- John Turturro for Severance
- Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler for Barry
The Golden Globe 2023 awards was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.