Golden Globe 2023: Complete list of winners and nominees

The Golden Globe 2023 Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 10, and the event was streamed live on NBC at 8 pm ET. 27 winners were announced in the award ceremony across different categories, with 5 nominess each.

This year’s nominees were voted by 96 members of the Golden Globe 2023 Awards committee and 103 international voters, comprising of many film experts and journalism professionals.

Nominees and winners at the Golden Globe 2023 awards

1) Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans

The nominees in this category were:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

2) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett in Tár

The Golden Globe 2023 nominees in this category were as follows:

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Olivia Colman in Empire of Light

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Ana De in Armas Blonde

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

3) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler for Elvis

The other nominees in this category were as follows:

Austin Butler for Elvis

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Hugh Jackman for The Son

Bill Nighy for Living

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

4) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

The nominess for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 included:

Babylon- Paramount Pictures

The Banshees of Inisherin-Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once- A24

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery- Netflix

Triangle of Sadness- Neon

5) Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

The nominees in this category included:

Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie for Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu

Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

6) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

The Golden Globe 2023 nominees for this category included:

Diego Calva for Babylon

Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver for White Noise

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

7) Best Motion Picture – Animated: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

The nominees in this category were:

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel The Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

8) Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985

The nominees for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 included:

All Quiet On the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

9) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The nominations for this category were:

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan for She Said

10) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Golden Globe 2023 nominations in this category were:

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt for Babylon

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

11) Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

The nominations in this category included:

James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann for Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

12) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

The nominees for this category were:

Todd Field for Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin Mcdonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans

13) Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

The nominations for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 included:

Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

John Williams for The Fabelmans

14) Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Naatu Naatu from RRR

The nominations for this category included:

"Carolina" — Where The Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" — Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" — Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" — RRR

15) Best Television Series – Drama: House of the Dragon

The nominations for this category were:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

Ozark

Severance

16. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya for Euphoria

The Golden Globe 2023 nominees for this category were:

Emma D'arcy for House Of The Dragon

Laura Linney for Ozark

Imelda Staunton for The Crown

Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily

Zendaya for Euphoria

17) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

The other nominees for this category were as follows:

Jeff Bridges for The Old Man

Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

Diego Luna for Andor

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

18) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary

The nominations in this category included:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in The Building

Wednesday

19) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

The Golden Globe 2023 nominees in this category were:

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in The Building

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Jean Smart for Hacks

20) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

The nominees for this category included:

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Steve Martin for Only Murders in The Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in The Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

21) Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The White Lotus

The nominations for this category of Golden Globes 2023 included:

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

22) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

The nominations in this category included:

Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy

Julia Garner for Inventing Anna

Lily James for Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts for Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

23) Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Golden Globe 2023 nominees in this category were:

Taron Egerton for Black Bird

Colin Firth for The Staircase

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy

24) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

The nominations for this category included:

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Claire Danes for Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus

25) Best Performance by an Actor in A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

The Golden Globes 2023 nominees in this category included:

Murray Abraham for The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

Richard Jenkins for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy

26) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in A Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner for Ozark

The nominations for this category at the Golden Globe 2023 were:

Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Julia Garner for Ozark

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

27) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in A Musical Comedy or Drama Television Series: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Here are the Golden Globe 2023 nominees for this category:

John Lithgow for The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce for The Crown

John Turturro for Severance

Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler for Barry

The Golden Globe 2023 awards was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

