Kevin Costner: 5 best roles played by the Yellowstone actor

Kevin Costner stars in Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's highly popular neo-Western drama Yellowstone. The first season of the show premiered on the Paramount Network on June 20, 2018. Starring Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser alongside Kevin Costner, the 14-episode-long fifth season of the show premiered on November 13, 2022.

The series revolves around the Dutton family, who are the owners of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in Montana. The drama follows a land conflict at the cattle ranch between the Dutton family, the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, a national park, and land developers.

Apart from his Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated role on Yellowstone, Kevin Costner has starred in multiple films and shows that have won him two Academy Awards, among other accolades.

5 memorable roles played by Kevin Costner

1) John J. Dunbar in Dances with Wolves

The 1990 epic Western was Kevin Costner's directorial debut and played a major role in the revitalization of the Western genre in Hollywood. The film was an adaptation of Michael Blake's novel of the same name. The historical drama, set in the 1860s, starred Costner as Union Army Lieutenant John J. Dunbar, who was sent to a western fort on the brink of war with the Sioux.

The Sioux group was hostile at first, but Dunbar eventually earned their respect and learned more about these people and their culture. In 2007, the popular film was selected for preservation by the United States National Film Registry for being culturally and historically significant.

2) Al Harrison in Hidden Figures

Directed by Theodore Melfi, this 2016 biographical drama is loosely based on Margot Lee Shetterly's 2016 non-fiction book of the same name. The film tells the story of a group of African-American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the 1960s Space Race.

The movie starred prominent actors like Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell alongside Kevin Costner. Henson, Spencer, and Monáe play the female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in the early years of NASA’s space program. Costner played Al Harrison, Henson's tough but supportive boss.

The film tells the story of women striving against the norm and celebrates real-life individuals who never got the recognition they deserved.

3) "Crash" Davis in Bull Durham

Kevin Costner starred in Ron Shelton's 1988 romantic sports comedy film Bull Durham alongside actors Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. The film follows the experiences of baseball players in the minor-leagues.

Kevin Costner starred as "Crash" Davis, a veteran catcher who was brought into a minor-league baseball team called the Durham Bulls to help motivate a talented but undisciplined pitcher called Nuke (played by Tim Robbins).

Susan Sarandon starred as Annie Savoy, a fan who comes between the two men. Davis initially threw Annie off with his no-nonsense approach, but they eventually engaged in a fun romance. Critics praised Costner's performance in the film as one of his best, as he simultaneously showed off his comedic chops as well as his inimitable charisma and charm.

4) Jim Garrison in JFK

Written and directed by Oliver Stone, this 1991 historical drama tells the story of the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The film focuses on the events leading up to the assassination and the official investigations of former New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison. Garrison conducted a thorough separate investigation of the murder and found the Warren Commission report to be inconsistent and inaccurate.

Kevin Costner starred in this role as the ambitious and witty New Orleans district attorney who uncovered the mystery behind the murder. Costner's brilliant performance in the film portrays the man who put his career on the line in an attempt to find justice.

5) Eliot Ness in The Untouchables

Directed by Brian De Palma and written by David Mamet, this 1987 crime epic was loosely based on Eliot Ness and Oscar Fraley's book of the same name. The film is set in Chicago in the 1930s during the Prohibition Era. Kevin Costner plays the role of Eliot Ness, a determined and professional federal agent who forms a special task force called the Untouchables to take on the notorious gangster and bootlegger Al Capone (played by Robert De Niro).

In the crime thriller, Costner fits the heroic role perfectly. He is also backed up by Sean Connery in a memorable supporting role. The popular film is an exciting and violent gangster story with many memorable sequences.

