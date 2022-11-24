5 period drama shows like Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a neo-Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser, the first season of the show premiered on Paramount Network on June 20, 2018.

The 14-episode-long fifth season of the show premiered recently on November 13, 2022.

The series revolves around the Dutton family, who are the owners of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in Montana. The family drama follows a land conflict at the cattle ranch between the Dutton family, the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, a national park, and land developers.

If you like Yellowstone, check out these other dramas series revolving around wealthy Western families.

5 Western shows like Yellowstone to watch

1) 1883

1883 is another Taylor Sheridan creation that serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and tells the story of how John Dutton's ancestors got to Montana from Tennessee. The limited series follows the perilous journey of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his family across the Great Plains alongside Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (played by Sam Elliott), a tough, old cowboy who has a heart of gold.

The ten-episode-long limited series premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021. Like Yellowstone, this on-the-road Western show is also filled with a number of Taylor Sheridan hallmarks such as beautiful cinematography, intricate details about cowboy life, and macho dialogs.

2) Outer Range

Created by Brian Watkins, this sci-fi neo-Western drama stars Josh Brolin, a Taylor Sheridan veteran from the hit film Sicario. The show premiered on Prime Video in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season.

Outer Range follows the journey of Royal Abbott (played by Brolin), a Wyoming rancher who discovers a large, mysterious hole in his property that is suspected to have some kind of supernatural power.

The show also shows how their rival rancher family, the wealthy Tillersons, tries to buy their land. Abbott refuses to sell until he figures out what the mysterious hole is. Apart from the sci-fi element, the show has a similar Western setting, story, and cinematography to Yellowstone.

3) The Son

Created and developed by Philipp Meyer, Brian McGreevy, and Lee Shipman, this two-season-long show premiered on AMC in 2017 and concluded in 2019. Like Yellowstone and its prequel 1883, this show has a similar period setting coupled with family ranch drama.

The show revolves around Eli McCullough (played by Pierce Brosnan), the head of a ranching family who takes an interest in the oil industry. It is set in Texas across two different timelines.

The show follows Eli's journey as a young boy who was kidnapped and adopted by Comanches in 1840s, and later his experience as a father in the early 1900s who struggles to maintain his business and has difficulties connecting to his son.

4) Longmire

Developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin, this Western crime drama premiered on the A&E network back in 2012. The series concluded with its sixth season, which aired on Netflix in 2017.

The show follows the journey of Walt Longmire (played by Robert Taylor), the sheriff of Absaroka County, who investigates Western-tinged crimes while battling his personal demons and the death of his wife.

Like Yellowstone, this show also features conflict and negotiation between white and Native American residents with respect to Longmire's relationship with the Cheyenne reservation's tribal police force, led by Chief Mathias (played by Zahn McClarnon).

5) Walker: Independence

Walker: Independence is another Western drama like Yellowstone which premiered on The CW in October 2022. Developed by Anna Fricke, the show is a prequel to the popular crime drama Walker.

Set in late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker (played by Katherine McNamara), the ancestor of Jared Padalecki's character Cordell Walker. Abby is an affluent Bostonian whose husband was murdered in front of her eyes while they were on a journey in the West.

She soon crosses paths with Calian (played by Justin Johnson Cortez), an Apache tracker who helps her reach Independence, a small town in Texas full of varied and eclectic residents.

Abby also crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (played by Matt Barr), a lovable rogue with a heart of gold. Together, they sought to uncover the true identity of Abby's husband's killer and vowed to save Independence.

Catch the fifth season of Yellowstone only on Paramount Network.

Poll : 0 votes