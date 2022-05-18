Yellowstone prequel 1932: Cast, plot and more details explored

Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed Yellowstone franchise has a prequel in the works. Titled 1932, the series focuses on a new generation of the Dutton family during the Prohibition era. Legendary actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will play pivotal roles in the show.

The show has been picked up by Paramount+ after Sheridan's earlier ventures Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowstone, and its spin-off 1883 proved to be massive hits for the streaming platform. Read further ahead to learn more details about the Yellowstone prequel 1932 cast, plot and more.

Yellowstone prequel 1932 cast

Paramount+ announced earlier that 1932 will feature Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in pivotal roles. Details regarding Mirren and Ford's characters are being kept under tight wraps, but they might be part of the Dutton family.

Both Mirren and Ford are among the most iconic actors in Hollywood, with a distinguished body of work on television. Mirren has worked in multiple films and shows over her career. She played the lead role in the British police procedural drama, Prime Suspect, for which she received widespread critical acclaim. She also played the titular character in the HBO miniseries, Catherine the Great, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Ford, on the other hand, has essayed various came roles in television, including Years of Living Dangerously and many more during the 60s and 70s. He is also slated to play the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes in Apple's upcoming comedy show Shrinking.

Yellowstone prequel 1932 plot

The story of 1932 ''will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.''

Yellowstone, the first series of the franchise, follows the Dutton family as they struggle to retain control over the largest cattle ranch in Montana. The story is set in the present time and has elements of a classic Western.

The prequel series, 1883, goes back to the first generation of the Dutton family. Post the Civil War, the Dutton family leave Tennessee and settle in Montana, where they build the Yellowstone Ranch.

The release date for 1932 is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be out soon. Yellowstone was a massive hit among viewers and despite the first season getting mixed reviews from critics, the subsequent seasons received immense critical acclaim. In February 2022, Yellowstone has been renewed for a fifth season and filming has begun in Montana.

You can watch Yellowstone on Paramount+.

Edited by Somava