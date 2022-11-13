Meet the lead cast of Yellowstone Season 5

Yellowstone Season 5 is the highly anticipated fifth season of the engrossing neo-western series, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

Yellowstone Season 5's official synopsis reads:

" Power has a price. What are the Duttons willing to pay?"

Yellowstone fans have been ecstatic since the official trailer for the brand-new fifth season, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, was released. Take a look at the official trailer below:

Yellowstone Season 5 stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly, among others. Without further delay, let's dive deep and explore the lead cast list for the fifth season of the Paramount series.

The lead cast list for Paramount's Yellowstone Season 5 explored

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Academy Award-winning actor and director Kevin Costner will be reprising his role as John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5.

The critically acclaimed actor is best known for his role as Lieutenant John J. Dunbar in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves, for which he received the Best Director Academy Award in 1991.

Over the years, John Dutton has also been a pivotal part of numerous movies and TV series, including Shadows Run Black, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, A Perfect World, A Century of Cinema, 3000 Miles to Graceland, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Hatfields & McCoys, Let Him Go and many more.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Renowned American actor Wes Bentley is all set to play Jamie Dutton in Season 5 of the Paramount series.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Ricky Fitts in the 1999 movie American Beauty, Doyle in the 2014 movie Interstellar, Erik in the 2018 movie Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Edward Mordrake in the 2014-15 television series American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Wes Bentley has also been a part of several notable other TV series and movies, entailing American Horror Story: Hotel, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, American Horror Story: Roanoke, The Time Being, The Hunger Games, There Be Dragons, Rites of Passage, The Game of Their Lives and several others.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

American actor Cole Hauser will be seen playing the pivotal role of Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone Season 5.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Billy McBride in the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, Young Bram Shipley in the 2007 movie The Stone Angel, CIA Agent Mike Collins in the 2013 movie A Good Day to Die Hard, Secret Service Special Agent Roma in the 2013 movie Olympus Has Fallen and Jimmy Godfrey in the 2010 television series Chase.

Cole Hauser has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Dazed and Confused, A Shot at Glory, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Stone Angel, The Family That Preys, Jarhead 2: Field of Fire, Running with the Devil, High Incident, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles and many more.

Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton

A still of Kelly Reilly (Image Via mzkellyreilly/Instagram)

Renowned British actress Kelly Reilly will be seen portraying the character Bethany Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Mary Morstan in the 2009 movie Sherlock Holmes, Wendy in the 2013 movie Chinese Puzzle, Sonja Burpo in the 2014 movie Heaven Is for Real, Dr. Catherine Black in the 2014 TV series Black Box and Jordan Semyon in the 2015 TV series True Detective.

Other actors on the cast list for the 5th season of Yellowstone entail Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, and several others.

Catch Yellowstone Season 5, debuting on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET.

