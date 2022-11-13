Yellowstone season 5 episode 1 air time, plot and more details explored

The highly awaited neo-Western drama series Yellowstone season 5 is all set to arrive with its episode 1 this Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET, exclusively on the Paramount Network.

Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to witness how the brand new fifth season of Yellowstone will unfold, especially after the fourth season ended on a thrilling note, with Beth trying to have leverage over Jaime after she made the decision not to shoot the latter.

Keep on reading to find out all about episode 1 of Yellowstone season 5, ahead of its arrival on Paramount Network.

Learn all about the first episode of Yellowstone season 5 before it airs

What can be expected from episode 1?

Season 5's episode 1 has been titled One Hundred Years is Nothing. Taylor Sheridan wrote the episode, while Stephen Kay has served as the director.

Apart from Beth holding leverage over Jaime, season 4 of the series also witnessed Garrett's unfortunate demise at the hands of the latter, who is John's adopted son and his biological son. Hence, there's a lot that needs to unfold in this season of the series.

The official synopsis for episode 1 of season 5 of Yellowstone reads as:

"John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana; as John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents; the bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor's ball."

By the looks of the synopsis for episode 1, it is quite evident that the episode will present viewers with an intriguing and refreshing series of events.

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the fifth season of Paramount's Yellowstone here:

The official trailer for the brand new fifth season of the Paramount drama series provides the audience with arresting glimpses of what can be expected from the season.

It looks like the season is bound to take the audience on a thrilling, quite consuming and dramatically weaven rollercoaster journey.

Who are the cast members and crew of the series' season 5?

The cast list for Yellowstone season 5 includes:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the governor of Montana,

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton,

Kelly Reilly as Bethany "Beth" Dutton,

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler,

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton,

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, and several others.

John Linson and Taylor Sheridan are the creators of the immersive drama series. Ben Richardson has served as the cinematographer for Yellowstone season 5, while Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian have given music to the series.

The creators of the series Linson and Sheridan have also served as the executive producers for the series, along with Art Linson, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser. The series has been produced by John Vohlers and Michael Polaire.

Catch episode 1, titled One Hundred Years is Nothing, of Yellowstone season 5, arriving this Sunday, November 13, 2022, exclusively on Paramount Network.

