Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review- A charming mystery with even more charming characters

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was always going to be a source of great intrigue, mainly due to the popularity and depth of its 2019 original that managed to capture hearts across the world. Bringing back the brilliant Daniel Craig in the shoes of the genius Benoit Blanc, the playfully twisted sequel to the hit film has every element that the first one had with more glitter but a little less spark.

The film takes place on a private Greek island flowing with beauty and misery. It also stars a bunch of eccentric characters like Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), the governor of Connecticut, famous scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), former supermodel and fashion designer Birdy Jay (Kate Hudson), Twitch celebrity Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), the affluent Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and Andi (Janelle Monae).

All the characters have something so significant to add to the film that the overall experience may be just as fulfilling as the original Knives Out.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review- Lights, camera, murder...

When Rian Johnson started making another film after the hugely successful Knives Out, it was pretty evident that a tiny franchise starring Craig (again) was about to take shape. That is just what happened with the sequel. While it would have taken a herculean effort to match up with the original film, it seems Johnson did not shy away from putting every ounce of creativity into the new film.

The results are not disappointing in the least. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is nearly self-explanatory with its title. The film tried to be much like its object of importance - the Glass Onion - as it was intricately layered and fragile but did not break with the weight of expectations.

The delicate layers may have been more predictable this time compared to its prequel, but there were almost too many elements that the film did right.

The pacing was just as careful in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and it managed to make things very smooth. The presence of eccentric, almost celebrity-like figures is such an important addition that the film manages to fill all its voids with an excellent cast that is so full of life and colors.

Blanc is just as sharp as ever, if not a little dependent on the script. Accidental mistakes seem to be more abundant in this detective mystery, making some parts a little more amateurish than others, but it does not lose out on the Agatha Christie-like aesthetics that make the film so watchable. In fact, the Knives Out franchise could be the reason for the recent resurgence of whodunnit mysteries.

Coming to the final important point of the film - the beauty. While many may consider the overly beautiful cinematography and set design as a step in the direction of overdoing it, the camera work by Steve Yedlin, who was also praised for his work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is nothing short of wondrous.

All in all, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is as close to a perfect sequel as the brilliant Knives Out could have gotten. The film is fun, engaging, with ample commentary, and littered with stars who can deliver when needed.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

