Babylon cast list and characters explored

Brad Pitt starrer Babylon is set to be released in theaters on Friday, December 23, 2022. The highly anticipated film is set during the tumultuous 1920s that witnessed several pivotal changes in the Hollywood industry. A brief synopsis of the film shared by Paramount Pictures on their official YouTube channel:

''A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''

The Damien Chazelle-written and -directed film has a large ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and many more in pivotal roles. Critics gave the film mixed to excellent reviews when it premiered in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Babylon cast list: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and othes to feature in Damien Chazelle's period drama

1) Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad

Brad Pitt plays the role of Jack Conrad in Babylon. Conrad is a silent film superstar who leads a flamboyant lifestyle and always dominates the headlines. However, he's deeply concerned about the rising popularity of talkies and how it could potentially end his career.

Pitt looks phenomenal in the trailer, and promises to deliver a memorable performance in this unique role. Brad Pitt's other recent roles were in Bullet Train, The Lost City. His most iconic movies include Fight Club, 12 Monkeys, and Se7en, to name a few.

2) Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy

Margot Robbie appears in the role of Nellie LaRoy in the new Damien Chazelle flick. An aspiring actress, LaRoy is known for her liveliness and love for partying. She's also known to harbor several insecurities. Robbie dominates the trailer with her impeccable screen presence and raw charisma, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from the star.

Robbie is widely known for her performances in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, I, and Tonya, to name a few.

3) Diego Calva as Manny Torres

Actor Diego Calva portrays the role of Manny Torres in Babylon. Another aspiring film star, Manny is infatuated with LaRoy. He begins his work as a film assistant and steadily moves up the corporate ladder. Fans may anticipate Diego Calva, who is incredibly skilled, giving an outstanding performance as Torres, who is one of the movie's key characters.

Diego Calva is known for his appearances in various shows and films like Beautiful Losers, The Inmate, and many more. He played the role of Arturo Beltrán Leyva in Narcos: Mexico.

Apart from Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva, the upcoming movie stars several other actors essaying significant supporting/minor characters, including:

Jean Smart as Elinor St. John

Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu

Tobey Maguire as James McKay

Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer

Olivia Wilde as Ina Conrad

The official trailer for Babylon briefly depicts the flamboyant and chaotic lives of the main characters ans takes viewers way back to the endlessly fascinating 1920s era. The trailer maintains a distinctive tone, unlike anything that Damien Chazelle has made before. Fans can expect a visceral cinematic experience.

Babylon hits theaters on Friday, December 23, 2022.

