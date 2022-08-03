Where was Bullet Train shot? Filming locations explored

Brad Pitt's new movie Bullet Train is slated for theatrical release on Friday, August 5, 2022. The film follows a veteran assassin who takes up an assignment and finds himself on a bullet train where he meets several other assassins, eventually getting caught up in various conflicts. Following the premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in LA on August 1, 2022, the movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is its location. Bullet Train was filmed entirely in two of the most gorgeous cities in the world: Los Angeles and Tokyo. Production for the film reportedly began in LA in October 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to find out more details about the Bullet Train locations.

Bullet Train filming locations in California and Tokyo explored

Take a look at the locations where Bullet Train was shot:

1) Los Angeles, California

One of the prime locations of the film was Los Angeles County. Several memorable scenes were reportedly filmed in and around Lancaster and the Barclay Hotel in LA. The makers also shot many scenes at the Sony Pictures Studios, located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City. The cast and crew reportedly utilized several resources available at the studio as part of filming.

Los Angeles is one of the most popular filming locations around the world, and many iconic movies were shot there, including Michael Mann's Heat, The Gray Man, and Chinatown, to name a few.

2) Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo served as another important location for the film. Many scenes were shot in and around the famous Akihabara Station, located in Tokyo's Chiyoda ward. Arguably one of the most cosmopolitan areas in Japan, Akihabara is known for its shopping centers, gorgeous buildings, and cafes.

Over the years, several popular Hollywood movies have been shot in Tokyo, like Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation and Christopher Nolan's Inception.

Bullet Train: Plot, trailer and what to expect

The latest trailer for Bullet Train, released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on June 7, 2022, clearly establishes the film's bizarre and absurdist tone that defines the narrative. The flashy trailer does justice to the film's wildly intriguing plot as viewers get a glimpse of its delectable humor, with Brad Pitt at the center of it all. Fans of oddball action and slapstick comedies like Gunpowder Milkshake, Crime Story, or even Quentin Tarantino's movies like Pulp Fiction or Inglorious Bastards, will certainly love this one.

In the film, an assassin named Ladybug, played by Brad Pitt, takes up a high-risk mission that involves picking a briefcase from a bullet train to Kyoto. Things get complicated when he encounters numerous other assassins on the train with similar goals. According to Sony Pictures, the film's official synopsis reads:

''In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train.''

Catch Bullet Train in theaters on Friday, August 5, 2022.

