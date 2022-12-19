"I had a fair share of practice": Babylon star Margot Robbie opens up about crying on screen

Margot Robbie recently appeared on CBS Sunday Morning where she spoke about her new film, Babylon, among other things.

In the interview, she mentioned that she could ''cry on cue'' if a scene in a film demanded it; an ability that she seems to have utilized brilliantly in Babylon. She said (obtained via CBS):

''Yes. I did 300-and-something episodes on a soap, so I had a fair share of practice crying on cue!''

CBS News has mentioned that Robbie's character in Babylon, Nellie LaRoy, is desperate to prove herself as an actress and possesses exceptional skills, including ''the ability to cry her heart out on command.''

Margot Robbie has two new movies lined up for release: Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and is set to be released on December 23, 2022, and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which will arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Margot Robbie opens up about crying on screen, being cast in The Wolf of Wall Street, and more

Margot Robbie said during her interview on CBS Sunday Morning that she finds it easy to cry on screen. She said that she thinks of something sad when she has to do a crying scene for a film. Robbie mentioned (obtained via CBS News):

''I don't know. I think it's, like, a muscle. I could say to a director, 'Do you want it on my left eye or right eye? And tell me the word you want it to drop,' and they'll say that.''

When interviewer Tracy Smith asked her what goes on in her mind when she's asked to cry for a scene, she said:

''I don't know. It just, honestly, it sounds so stupid and derivative, but I just think of something sad.''

Regarding where she is at in her career, Robbie said that she loves taking risks and described herself as a ''thrill seeker.'' During the interview, she also spoke about the time she found out she was cast in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. She said:

"No part of me ever considered that a tape of me would be seen by Martin Scorsese!"

The Wolf of Wall Street proved to be a major turning point in her career as Robbie received widespread critical acclaim for her performance as Naomi Lapaglia, following which she established herself as a leading star in Hollywood.

More details about Margot Robbie's upcoming works

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Babylon, takes viewers back to Hollywood's most romantic era: the 1920s. It focuses on a number of fascinating and complex characters whilst depicting the transition of the film industry from the silent era to the talkies.

Here's a brief synopsis of the movie, according to Paramount Pictures' official YouTube channel:

''From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.''

The film, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, features a staggering ensemble cast that includes the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde, among many others, playing pivotal roles. Director Chazelle's previous works include films like La La Land, Whiplash, and First Man, to name a few.

Babylon is set to arrive in theaters on December 23, 2022.

