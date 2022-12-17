Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been in the debate since it was announced a couple of years back.

Some people loved the idea of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as the toy couple. Meanwhile, others simply could not accept that a feature film with big names was being made based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel. Thankfully, some of the debate was settled on Friday with the unveiling of Barbie's trailer, which showed off Margot Robbie as the original doll from 1950s.

The actress' first look was leaked earlier this year, but with the release of the trailer, viewers finally got a glimpse at Robbie resembling an actor from 1950s. One fan commented on her look and said that they knew that the actress will be killing it as the character.

Fans react to the Barbie trailer and Margot Robbie's look in it (Image via Twitter/@batknight66)

Strikingly, this has been a source of excitement since the trailer was released. Most fans have been in awe of the actress as she stepped into the shoes of the first generation of the toy.

Netizens react to Margot Robbie's look in the upcoming Barbie movie

While the film and the actress have previously been under the spotlight, nothing caught the eye like the latest trailer. The trailer shows Robbie in all her great glory, posing as the fashion doll who became a phenomenon in the later stages.

The look involved Robbie wearing a striped swimsuit and white sunglasses, resembling the original Barbie doll from 1950s. Her hair is also tied in a ponytail in the same fashion as the doll's.

Chazore The Unalloyed @Chazthulhu @Netrogo Joke's on you. The moment I heard Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were starring in it I was like "You know what I'm going to watch this" @Netrogo Joke's on you. The moment I heard Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were starring in it I was like "You know what I'm going to watch this"

ִֶָ @safemargot MARGOT ROBBIE AS BARBIE GIRL MARGOT ROBBIE AS BARBIE GIRL https://t.co/BTWaoaMXzE

ִֶָ @safemargot margot robbie is simply unreal margot robbie is simply unreal https://t.co/zCxJg0xXND

Craig @CS11__



#Barbie NOBODY is doing it like Margot Robbie NOBODY is doing it like Margot Robbie #Barbie https://t.co/GPL6nPfty4

The actor has previously appeared in both commercially and critically successful films like Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street. So this role may as well lead her to greatness in the books of fans and critics, who already love her from the trailer. Many have also pointed out how Robbie is the perfect casting choice for the role.

Zoë Rose Bryant @ZoeRoseBryant The movie won’t be out for another eight months but Margot Robbie as Barbie is already one of the most perfect castings of all-time The movie won’t be out for another eight months but Margot Robbie as Barbie is already one of the most perfect castings of all-time https://t.co/xE5Rh5yx8W

Bronte Lebo @blebo25 It’s Margot Robbie’s world, we’re all just living in it It’s Margot Robbie’s world, we’re all just living in it

Doll Crave @Doll_Crave Margot Robbie stuns as Barbie in new stills for the upcoming Barbie movie



Which iconic Barbara looks do you hope to see in the film? Margot Robbie stuns as Barbie in new stills for the upcoming Barbie movieWhich iconic Barbara looks do you hope to see in the film? https://t.co/AAjF3CMAoi

However, the look from the 50s isn't the only look that Robbie will sport in the film. Set images and promotional videos may give a glimpse into what lies ahead for the actress' fans.

However, looking at the fan reactions now, it is almost fascinating how much the netizens love the new look in the film.

zae @FILMCRAVEN what was more culturally significant, the renaissance or margot robbie as barbie what was more culturally significant, the renaissance or margot robbie as barbie https://t.co/8GEY1YHDMq

Jessica Scott @WeWhoWalkHere Margot Robbie showing up to save cinema Margot Robbie showing up to save cinema https://t.co/MN2LqUdXUm

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been in talks for a long time, with the first announcement coming in 2009. Developments began in 2014 but multiple casting and production changes ultimately led Sony to give up the rights for the film to Warner Bros., who finally went ahead with Robbie in 2019.

Noah Baumbach co-wrote the film with Greta Gerwig and it is produced under the banner of LuckyChap Entertainment. Other cast members of Barbie include Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The film is set for release on July 21, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes