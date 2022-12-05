When did Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach start dating? Relationship explored as couple set to welcome second child together

Greta Gerwig shared some happy news on Thursday, December 1 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor-director announced that she is expecting baby no. 2 with her partner Noah Baumbach. She told Fallon and a stage full of audience members:

"I am with child!"

Audience members cheered whole-heartedly and Fallon thanked Gerwig for choosing his show to share the news with.

Greta Gerwig announced her second pregnancy on the Tonight Show (Image via Getty/Todd Owyoung)

The Lady Bird director also mentioned that she was supposed to reveal her pregnancy at another event, but claimed that "no one cared." She stated that she was wearing an outfit which gave "the secret away," but no one seemed to pay attention.

Gerwig and her partner Baumbach already share a three-year-old son named Harold.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach met in 2010

While Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach officially met in 2010 on the set of his film Greenberg, the latter saw her in a 2007 film called Hannah Takes the Stairs, which she co-wrote and starred in. Having seen her perform, Baumbach urged his agent to find Gerwig and offered her a role alongside Ben Stiller in Greenberg.

Greta Gerwig in Greenberg (L) with director Noah and co-star Ben Stiller (Far R) (Image via Getty/Wilson Webb)

Baumbach's then-wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, also starred in the same movie. Five months following the premiere, the 53-year-old and Leigh separated. Rumors claiming that Gerwig played a part in the couple's divorce and hence inspiring Marriage Story started circulating online. However, time and again, Gerwig and Baumbach have dismissed the rumors, stating that they got together after the separation was final.

In 2011, Noah and Greta worked together on the film Frances Ha, which was released in 2012. Her performance in the film eventually led her to earn a Golden Globe nomination. The duo co-wrote the movie together and the film marked the start of their professional relationship turning romantic, although neither party corroborated the statement.

What's on Netflix @whatonnetflix Frances Ha (2013) from director Noah Baumbach is now on Netflix US.



It stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver who will all reunite in White Noise on Netflix later this month! Frances Ha (2013) from director Noah Baumbach is now on Netflix US. It stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver who will all reunite in White Noise on Netflix later this month! https://t.co/FcorpS68K0

Then in 2015, the duo collaborated once again on Mistress America, which she co-wrote and co-produced with Baumbach. Gerwig also starred in it alongside Lola Kirke. The duo continued collaborating on several other projects, but she rejected the idea that she was considered Baumbach's muse.

In 2019 the pair welcomed their first child, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, in March, after Gerwig kept her pregnancy under wraps while directing Little Women. She announced the birth of her son six months later, posing with him on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Greta posed with her then 6 month old for Vogue Magazine's cover (Image via Getty/ For Vogue Annie Leibovitz)

While the pair have been together for many years, they find it futile to label their relationship. In an appearance on The Late Late Show with host James Corden, Gerwig explained why none of the labels worked, stating:

"'Boyfriend' makes it sound like I just met him last week. 'Lover' is disgusting, and 'fiancé' makes it sound like there's an imminent wedding. So none if it works."

The pair have been rivals at the Oscars before - Noah with Marriage Story and Greta Gerwig with Little Women, but neither party have let a little healthy competition come in between their relationship.

They are currently involved in another project together as writers, Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds starrer Barbie, which is set to release in July 2023.

