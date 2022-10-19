Why is James Corden banned from Ryanair? Flight with baby incident resurfaces online

Airline company Ryanair banned English actor James Corden shortly after his temporary ban from New York's famous restaurant Balthazar.

The company, known for its funny social media posts, took to Twitter to announce the ban, accompanied by an image of Corden with a red 'cancel' circle across his face.

The ban could just be the airline's way of hopping on a trend, considering the fact that James Corden has been trending on Twitter for poorly treating restaurant servers.

Ryanair @Ryanair James Corden BANNED from Ryanair James Corden BANNED from Ryanair https://t.co/JcmSgNA2fO

This sparked a range of hilarious memes online, with some people supporting the ban. It also sparked similar quips from other brands.

James Corden's flight story reportedly features his own family

Restaurant mogul Keith McNally banned the British comedian because of his rude behavior towards the staff and servers. Corden later apologized profusely, and McNally rescinded the ban. The internet, however, was in full support of the ban, claiming Corden to be a "nightmare" and that he deserved it.

nocontextsport @nocontextsport_ James Corden’s ban from the New York City restaurant Balthazar, for rudeness towards the staff, did not last more than 24 hours. Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to announce the late night host was no longer banned from the NYC establishment. James Corden’s ban from the New York City restaurant Balthazar, for rudeness towards the staff, did not last more than 24 hours. Balthazar owner Keith McNally took to Instagram to announce the late night host was no longer banned from the NYC establishment. https://t.co/x26yEl8UYV

Soon, stories about the host of The Late Late Show's interactions with other people resurfaced. One such story to resurface was the infamous one about James Corden, a woman, and a baby. On a flight from London to New York, passengers claimed to see the Cats star seated next to a woman with a baby. Much to their surprise, Corden did not complain about the child or show any signs of discomfort. He put his headphones on and remained quiet.

When the plane landed, Corden was still seated while the woman, still holding the baby, struggled with her suitcases from the overhead locker. After which, the woman said to Corden:

"For f**k's sake can you at least hold the baby while I get the bags down?"

Turns out, the woman was his wife and the baby was his.

James Corden and his family (Image via MEGA)

Whether or not the anecdote is true, it does not negate other true stories about his rude behavior. Most people don't have trouble believing these stories as they seem to correlate to other observed actions.

Corden has received hate for portraying several homosexual characters despite not being gay himself. Users say he uses stereotypes and caricatures that make him look homophobic. He's also subject to hate as he is known for being anti-union, which the internet claims is elitist in nature.

Other brands follow Ryanair in banning James Corden

With a net worth of about $70 million, it is unlikely that Corden will ever take a budget airline such as Ryanair. But the Irish-owned company is known for making light of current events and is perhaps joking about the ban. They've previously made jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history, Boris Johnson's Paygate scandal, and Eric Trump's use of a private jet.

Whether or not the airline was serious, it ended up sparking other brands, ones who have no possible connection to James Corden, to also issue similar bans. Among them were the Nebraska Humane Society, Riot Fest, and even Ba Sing Se (a fictional city in the Avatar anime show) followed suit. One user even banned him from "the general Yorkshire area."

Riot Fest @RiotFest We are also banning James Corden. We are also banning James Corden.

Ba Sing Se @BaSingSeUpdate James Corden is banned from Ba Sing Se. James Corden is banned from Ba Sing Se.

andrew @floellaumbagabe BREAKING: James Corden has been banned from the general Yorkshire area, nowhere specific. BREAKING: James Corden has been banned from the general Yorkshire area, nowhere specific. https://t.co/cHOvrVEVrQ

george @StokeyyG2 ‍♂️ James Corden has been BANNED from the Bet365 stadium‍♂️ James Corden has been BANNED from the Bet365 stadium ❌🙅‍♂️ https://t.co/yxuaIRhG7c

Other tweets have also surfaced, making memes and jokes about the situation.

T @trinawatters maybe James Corden had to do karaoke in a car because he was banned from all the bars maybe James Corden had to do karaoke in a car because he was banned from all the bars https://t.co/IAaSJMcGeM

ian martin @lordrodboro @Ryanair I support any action that bans James Corden from returning to the planet. @Ryanair I support any action that bans James Corden from returning to the planet.

Bess Kalb @bessbell I actually think it’s very classy of James Corden to acknowledge his established pattern of unrelentingly bad behavior and not ignore it like it’s his screaming baby and exhausted wife on a transatlantic flight. I actually think it’s very classy of James Corden to acknowledge his established pattern of unrelentingly bad behavior and not ignore it like it’s his screaming baby and exhausted wife on a transatlantic flight.

ApriliaAndy @gt2andy @Ryanair "Fly Ryanair; the only airline that guarantees you won't have to sit next to James Corden" (use this one for free, next marketing lines will cost) @Ryanair "Fly Ryanair; the only airline that guarantees you won't have to sit next to James Corden" (use this one for free, next marketing lines will cost)

No representative from Ryanair has commented on the situation as of writing. The comedian too hasn't addressed the situation as of yet.

