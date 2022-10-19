Why is James Corden banned from Ryanair? Flight with baby incident resurfaces online

Airline company Ryanair banned English actor James Corden shortly after his temporary ban from New York's famous restaurant Balthazar.
The company, known for its funny social media posts, took to Twitter to announce the ban, accompanied by an image of Corden with a red 'cancel' circle across his face.
The ban could just be the airline's way of hopping on a trend, considering the fact that James Corden has been trending on Twitter for poorly treating restaurant servers.
This sparked a range of hilarious memes online, with some people supporting the ban. It also sparked similar quips from other brands.
James Corden's flight story reportedly features his own family
Restaurant mogul Keith McNally banned the British comedian because of his rude behavior towards the staff and servers. Corden later apologized profusely, and McNally rescinded the ban. The internet, however, was in full support of the ban, claiming Corden to be a "nightmare" and that he deserved it.
Soon, stories about the host of The Late Late Show's interactions with other people resurfaced. One such story to resurface was the infamous one about James Corden, a woman, and a baby. On a flight from London to New York, passengers claimed to see the Cats star seated next to a woman with a baby. Much to their surprise, Corden did not complain about the child or show any signs of discomfort. He put his headphones on and remained quiet.
When the plane landed, Corden was still seated while the woman, still holding the baby, struggled with her suitcases from the overhead locker. After which, the woman said to Corden:
"For f**k's sake can you at least hold the baby while I get the bags down?"
Turns out, the woman was his wife and the baby was his.
Whether or not the anecdote is true, it does not negate other true stories about his rude behavior. Most people don't have trouble believing these stories as they seem to correlate to other observed actions.
Corden has received hate for portraying several homosexual characters despite not being gay himself. Users say he uses stereotypes and caricatures that make him look homophobic. He's also subject to hate as he is known for being anti-union, which the internet claims is elitist in nature.
Other brands follow Ryanair in banning James Corden
With a net worth of about $70 million, it is unlikely that Corden will ever take a budget airline such as Ryanair. But the Irish-owned company is known for making light of current events and is perhaps joking about the ban. They've previously made jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history, Boris Johnson's Paygate scandal, and Eric Trump's use of a private jet.
Whether or not the airline was serious, it ended up sparking other brands, ones who have no possible connection to James Corden, to also issue similar bans. Among them were the Nebraska Humane Society, Riot Fest, and even Ba Sing Se (a fictional city in the Avatar anime show) followed suit. One user even banned him from "the general Yorkshire area."
Other tweets have also surfaced, making memes and jokes about the situation.
No representative from Ryanair has commented on the situation as of writing. The comedian too hasn't addressed the situation as of yet.
