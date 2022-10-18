What is an egg yolk omelette? James Corden's restaurant order sparks online debate in wake of Balthazar ban

New York restaurateur Keith McNally banned television show host James Corden from his restaurant Balthazar due to Corden's poor treatment of the service staff on two separate accounts.

The Late Late Show host was banned from the establishment after he created an uproar over his order - an all-yolk omelette. An all-yolk omellet uses the yolk portion of the egg, and doesn't include the whites. Egg yolks contain more calories and most nutrients, including protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, calcium, and more.

The debacle, however, sparked an online frenzy on what exactly an all-yolk omelette means and what it represents.

Twitter users go berserk over James Corden's restaurant order

Following the ban, Twitterati has been wondering out loud about the egg yolk omelette. The idea that someone would order something like this seems very weird and confusing.

Alison Willmore @alisonwillmore What even IS an egg yolk omelette What even IS an egg yolk omelette

One user claimed that this order is a lens into the "Hollywood decadence" we expect to exist, though we don't get to see it as often. Some claim that the dish might be delicious, but only those who have access to American healthcare can afford to eat such a dish.

The rest of the internet praised McNally for the quality of his restaurants and for standing up for his staff. Others dissed James Corden's behavior and are in full support of the ban, saying he deserved it.

Tom Gara @tomgara Jason Diamond @imjasondiamond Breaking: Keith McNally has banned "abusive" "tiny Cretin of a man" James Corden from Balthazar. Breaking: Keith McNally has banned "abusive" "tiny Cretin of a man" James Corden from Balthazar. https://t.co/uAM8cppWZD James Corden’s wife ordering an egg yolk omelette with gruyere is the kind of Hollywood decadence we all suspect is happening but rarely see exposed like this twitter.com/imjasondiamond… James Corden’s wife ordering an egg yolk omelette with gruyere is the kind of Hollywood decadence we all suspect is happening but rarely see exposed like this twitter.com/imjasondiamond…

Cecilia @Cechase @imjasondiamond Jesus Christ these people are so phony and are just awful. @imjasondiamond Jesus Christ these people are so phony and are just awful.

Mike Anderson @Mikestweeting @alisonwillmore I bet delicious honestly, especially if you can afford rich people healthcare @alisonwillmore I bet delicious honestly, especially if you can afford rich people healthcare

Khushbu Shah @KhushAndOJ Jason Diamond @imjasondiamond Woo man. Somebody should smack the shit out of James Corden. What a shit. Woo man. Somebody should smack the shit out of James Corden. What a shit. https://t.co/PSytsVAHJD I'm sorry but anyone who orders an ALL YOLK omelette deserves to be banned from every restaurant twitter.com/imjasondiamond… I'm sorry but anyone who orders an ALL YOLK omelette deserves to be banned from every restaurant twitter.com/imjasondiamond…

Bobby @bobthe_fish_ @imjasondiamond Keith’s restaurants have the best service in the city. Shame on @JKCorden for being abusive to the staff @imjasondiamond Keith’s restaurants have the best service in the city. Shame on @JKCorden for being abusive to the staff

James Corden was banned from the NY restaurant for his behavior

On October 9, 2022, Keith McNally took to Instagram to talk about James Corden's rude attitude towards the staff and servers of Balthazar and subsequently banning him. He called Corden a "gifted comedian," but the praise ended there.

McNally proceeded to call him a "tiny cretin of a man," claiming him to be the "most abusive customer" his 25-year-old joint has ever seen. He said:

"James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

The caption of the post went on to describe Corden's rude outbursts on two different occasions.

The first incident took place in June. The English actor was at dinner when he found hair in his meal. The manager apologized profusely for the mishap and yet Corden continued to be 'nasty' towards the manager. He demanded a new round of drinks for the table and threatened to write a bad review if the previous rounds of drinks were not "taken care of."

The second and latest episode occurred on October 9, when James Corden and his wife Jamie Carey were having brunch. Jamie ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and a salad. A few minutes after receiving their order, James returned the dish to the server, saying there was a bit of egg white mixed in.

The server informed the floor staff and the kitchen immediately replaced the order. This time, however, the egg yolk omelette was served with home fries, instead of the salad. This is when the Cats star proceeded to shout "like crazy."

The servers tried to smooth things over with the Cordens by offering them Promo Champagne, but James was still rude to them while being pleasant only to the manager.

McNally has since forgiven Corden after the latter called him to apologize profusely. He claimed that he's a believer in second chances and has decided to give the comedian his. He invited Corden to dine at the 5 & Dime, where the restaurant is located.

