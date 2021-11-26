James Corden compares BTS' Jungkook to a 'Movie Star'

Earlier this week, BTS' Maknae Jungkook received a 'movie star' compliment from British talk-show host James Corden. Known for his charisma, well-built body, and vocals, the BTS' star has mastered the art of winning hearts from across the globe.

During the show, James Corden asks all the members how they coped during the pandemic and if they ever feel nervous about being under the spotlight after so many years.

While everyone else seemed confident, BTS' maknae replied that he did feel extremely nervous about being on the show, meeting fans, and coming back into the spotlight after the pandemic. Upon hearing this, James Corden responded:

"I honestly believe this...I think you could be a movie star"

Jungkook & BTS fans from all across the globe could not agree more!

Taking the internet by storm once again, ARMY's never failed to appreciate the compliment. Fans from across the globe take notice of how their maknae reacts to this complement.

Fans from all over couldn't stop reacting to the superstar's reaction to receiving such a compliment. Netizens cannot wait for their maknae to make his Hollywood debut.

According to a few fans, the superstar's face turns red in appreciation after hearing the 'movie star' compliment.

Recently, the BTS' star made it on Elle Italy's list of 'The Sexiest Men in the World', becoming the only Asian man nominated on the list. A few other pop sensations on this list are Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

It is not the superstar's first nomination. According to various reports, he also holds the title of 'The Sexiest International Men' awarded to him by People magazine in 2020

Despite being embroiled in a recent controversy with AMRY's, the British talk-show host and BTS seem to be on friendly terms. The talk-show host made sure to express that his intentions were never malicious, and he was one of the band's biggest fans.

James Corden and BTS never fail to entertain their viewers. They share many special moments going back to their Carpool Karaoke, their interview sessions, Crosswalk Broadway, and more. The rapport between the band and the talk show host brought smiles across the globe.

