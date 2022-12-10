“Man would get cancelled for the same thing”: Margot Robbie sparks controversy with unscripted Brad Pitt kiss

Margot Robbie recently came under fire after revealing that her kissing scene with Brad Pitt in their upcoming film Babylon stemmed from an “unscripted” moment.

Speaking to E! News in an interview, the actress said that she improvised the scene with Pitt:

“You know that was improvised? That wasn't in the script but I thought, ‘when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt. I'm just gonna go for it.’ It was just great.”

Robbie further added that she discussed the scene with director Damien Chazelle and said that her character Nellie would kiss Pitt’s character Jack at the give moment:

“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’”

The Suicide Squad star continued:

“I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

The actress also shared that she had to film the take twice as per Chazelle’s instruction:

“And so I did it first time and finished that take and I was like…'Thanks Damien,' and he was like, ‘No, do it again. That works.’”

Robbie’s comments sparked immediate controversy online, with some users claiming that Pitt would have been “cancelled” by the internet if he engaged in an unscripted kiss with the actress instead:

“Man would get cancelled for the same thing”

The Oscar-award nominee also shared that she even had to kiss co-star Katherine Waterston for the film, but was unsure if the scene would make the cut:

“I actually kissed Katherine [Waterstone] as well but I don't know if that made the cut.”

Prior to their latest project, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt also starred together in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and in Adam McKay’s 2015 movie The Big Short.

Twitter reacts to Margot Robbie’s revelation about unscripted Brad Pitt clip

Margot Robbie landed in hot waters after revealing that she planned to perform an initially “unscripted” kissing scene with co-star Brad Pitt for their upcoming film Babylon.

As her comments went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the actress over the situation:

Commander Lori (Nauticals Included) @loriegabidel So we're just pretending it's OK that Margot Robbie kissed Brad Pitt without his consent even though if it were the other way around, Pitt would be (rightly) pilloried? It's not OK just because she's a beautiful woman. Consent is for everyone. This is not a cute story. So we're just pretending it's OK that Margot Robbie kissed Brad Pitt without his consent even though if it were the other way around, Pitt would be (rightly) pilloried? It's not OK just because she's a beautiful woman. Consent is for everyone. This is not a cute story.

Vic @ivicvic_ @PopCrave Now imagine if this was the other way around @PopCrave Now imagine if this was the other way around

Notanissue 💙 @Notanissue5

Read it now: Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie. Now let's trend boycott Brad and cancel Brad Pitt.

But this headline seems OMG this is so cute. She is lucky. @PopCrave Reverse genderRead it now: Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie. Now let's trend boycott Brad and cancel Brad Pitt.But this headline seems OMG this is so cute. She is lucky. @PopCrave Reverse genderRead it now: Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie. Now let's trend boycott Brad and cancel Brad Pitt. But this headline seems OMG this is so cute. She is lucky.

Paul Allen @PaulAllen31



Let that sentence sink in. Imagine the faux outrage that would ensue 🙄 @PopCrave Brad Pitt snuck an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie on ‘Babylon’ set: “That wasn’t in the script. But I thought, when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Margot Robbie? I’m just gonna go for it.”Let that sentence sink in. Imagine the faux outrage that would ensue 🙄 @PopCrave Brad Pitt snuck an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie on ‘Babylon’ set: “That wasn’t in the script. But I thought, when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Margot Robbie? I’m just gonna go for it.”Let that sentence sink in. Imagine the faux outrage that would ensue 🙄

Indestructible @blm_angie It would had been a @PopCrave "Margot Robbie snuck in unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt" Imagine if he had done thatIt would had been a #MeToo moment for her & his career would had been finished @PopCrave "Margot Robbie snuck in unscripted kiss with Brad Pitt" Imagine if he had done that 😏 It would had been a #MeToo moment for her & his career would had been finished 😐

Meninge @folkh0e13 @PopCrave Margot look at me this isn’t you @PopCrave Margot look at me this isn’t you

Odogwu @Twiggalite @PopCrave If it was the other way round...thunder @PopCrave If it was the other way round...thunder

Amii @babygrll_xo



Girly WHAT Imagine being Margot Robbie’s husband and reading that article where she said she improvised the kiss between her and Brad Pitt because “the opportunity may never happen again”Girly WHAT Imagine being Margot Robbie’s husband and reading that article where she said she improvised the kiss between her and Brad Pitt because “the opportunity may never happen again” Girly WHAT 😭

Despite the criticism, some fans also came to Robbie’s defense:

Nellie LaRoy ♡ Fan Account @NellieLaRoy_ 🏻 Margot Robbie never jumped and kissed Brad Pitt unexpectedly. She talked about it with the director first. If you know how to read, here it is. But since the sabotaging of Margot Robbie is a thing now, I doubt you care what happened. You like out of context version better Margot Robbie never jumped and kissed Brad Pitt unexpectedly. She talked about it with the director first. If you know how to read, here it is. But since the sabotaging of Margot Robbie is a thing now, I doubt you care what happened. You like out of context version better 👇🏻 https://t.co/2Ozahn06i2

𝑺𝒐𝒇𝒊𝒂 #FREEBRITNEY @crazyformargot @underblanket2 @PopCrave Margot did NOT kiss Brad without his permission, it just wasn't in the script but the director asked the two of them to do the scene. @underblanket2 @PopCrave Margot did NOT kiss Brad without his permission, it just wasn't in the script but the director asked the two of them to do the scene. https://t.co/zLn9VQXeD3

Nellie LaRoy ♡ Fan Account @NellieLaRoy_ @agahrromeu @screenrant Sebastian Stan did the same to Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgård, but they are not cancelled. You are acting like she jumped on him and kissed him, like Sebastian and Alex did to her. It was a romantic scene and when you see a movie the scene will make a sense. @agahrromeu @screenrant Sebastian Stan did the same to Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgård, but they are not cancelled. You are acting like she jumped on him and kissed him, like Sebastian and Alex did to her. It was a romantic scene and when you see a movie the scene will make a sense.

Ty Frosty @BLOODRAGED189 @PopCrave Y'all, she didn't just plant one on him out of nowhere. She talked to the director and she altered the scene. @PopCrave Y'all, she didn't just plant one on him out of nowhere. She talked to the director and she altered the scene.

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Margot Robbie or Brad Pitt will address the ongoing controversy in the days to come.

Robbie and Pitt’s forthcoming film is helmed by director Damien Chazelle, known for hits like Whiplash and La La Land. Babylon is a period comedy-drama that traces the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious stars in 1920s Hollywood.

Pitt plays the role of an actor named Jack while Robbie portrays aspiring actress Nellie. The film revolves around the journey of the characters as Hollywood transitions from silent movies to talkies.

The film is reportedly three hours long and is set to be released in cinemas on December 23.

