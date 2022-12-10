“Man would get cancelled for the same thing”: Margot Robbie sparks controversy with unscripted Brad Pitt kiss

Margot Robbie recently came under fire after revealing that her kissing scene with Brad Pitt in their upcoming film Babylon stemmed from an “unscripted” moment.
Speaking to E! News in an interview, the actress said that she improvised the scene with Pitt:
“You know that was improvised? That wasn't in the script but I thought, ‘when else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt. I'm just gonna go for it.’ It was just great.”
Robbie further added that she discussed the scene with director Damien Chazelle and said that her character Nellie would kiss Pitt’s character Jack at the give moment:
“I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’”
The Suicide Squad star continued:
“I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”
The actress also shared that she had to film the take twice as per Chazelle’s instruction:
“And so I did it first time and finished that take and I was like…'Thanks Damien,' and he was like, ‘No, do it again. That works.’”
Robbie’s comments sparked immediate controversy online, with some users claiming that Pitt would have been “cancelled” by the internet if he engaged in an unscripted kiss with the actress instead:
“Man would get cancelled for the same thing”
The Oscar-award nominee also shared that she even had to kiss co-star Katherine Waterston for the film, but was unsure if the scene would make the cut:
“I actually kissed Katherine [Waterstone] as well but I don't know if that made the cut.”
Prior to their latest project, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt also starred together in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and in Adam McKay’s 2015 movie The Big Short.
Twitter reacts to Margot Robbie’s revelation about unscripted Brad Pitt clip
Margot Robbie landed in hot waters after revealing that she planned to perform an initially “unscripted” kissing scene with co-star Brad Pitt for their upcoming film Babylon.
As her comments went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the actress over the situation:
Despite the criticism, some fans also came to Robbie’s defense:
While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Margot Robbie or Brad Pitt will address the ongoing controversy in the days to come.
Robbie and Pitt’s forthcoming film is helmed by director Damien Chazelle, known for hits like Whiplash and La La Land. Babylon is a period comedy-drama that traces the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious stars in 1920s Hollywood.
Pitt plays the role of an actor named Jack while Robbie portrays aspiring actress Nellie. The film revolves around the journey of the characters as Hollywood transitions from silent movies to talkies.
The film is reportedly three hours long and is set to be released in cinemas on December 23.