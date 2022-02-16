Fans cheer for The Suicide Squad after #OscarsFanFavourite trends on Twitter

The Suicide Squad fans are getting in on the action this Oscars season. Last week, the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Apart from that, the Academy also revealed a brand new addition: a fan-voted category.

Reportedly, the Academy disclosed details regarding the new category, including how the audience can vote for their favorite 2021 movie to take it to victory using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite on Twitter until March 3, (Thursday) 2022.

The winner of this brand new category will be declared during the awards show. To boost the participation level of the cinephiles, the Academy will handpick three individuals who will cast their votes on Twitter. They will be sent on an all-inclusive paid trip to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles and will be allowed to bring a guest with them.

#OscarsFanFavourite is trending on Twitter and fans are cheering for The Suicide Squad

The most celebrated 2021 films may not have gotten many nominations at this year's Oscars. However, the Academy has found a way to involve the voices of cinema-goers at the prestigious event.

The Academy has launched an exciting new campaign to discover the most popular film of 2021. It has given the movie lovers a golden opportunity to take to Twitter to vote for their favorite 2021 movie, using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite.

The movie that receives the most number of votes from the audience will be the winner.

Geralt Of HamadaVerse @Itssan177



Keep tweeting using the keywords below :



“ The Suicide Squad

#OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes “ Attention everyone. We have a chance to win OSCAR 🤞Keep tweeting using the keywords below :“ The Suicide Squad Attention everyone. We have a chance to win OSCAR 🤞 Keep tweeting using the keywords below : “ The Suicide Squad#OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes “ https://t.co/E4WsNNruRC

Since the launch of this new category by the Academy, The Suicide Squad has been trending on Twitter, as DC fans are campaigning to have the James Gunn movie be the winner and get presented at the Academy Awards.

Many fans also believe that The Suicide Squad was slighted for the regular awards and should have been nominated for the Academy Award for its jaw-dropping visual effects.

In August 2018, the Academy had plans to bring about a brand new category for "outstanding achievement in popular films." But later on, the Academy took the decision not to follow through on the plan with a criticized effort to recognize mainstream movies and box office hits.

Meryl Johnson, the VP of Digital Marketing at the Academy, exclaimed in an interview:

"We're thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year's ceremony. Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they've never been able to before."

This year, ten films have been nominated for the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards, including Belfast, Don't Look Up, CODA, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story.

The prestigious event is all set to air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theater on March 27, (Sunday) 2022 on ABC.

Edited by Saman