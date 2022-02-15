Who's hosting the Oscars in 2022? Academy zeroes in on popular trio 

This year's Oscars will get a comedic twist with not one, not two, but three hosts emceeing the event.

As per media outlet Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th edition of the Oscars, scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Broadcast producer Will Packer had been looking for the perfect celebrity to host the big night. Sources revealed that the organization team considered Mad Men actor Jon Hamm at one point but the plan did not go through.

The Ride Along producer had been thinking of the idea to include three acts in the ceremony, with each hour being hosted by a different pair of emcees.

The official announcement about the hosts will take place on the show Good Morning America on February 15.

40-year-old Schumer took to her Instagram on February 13 and teased her fans about a "big fun news coming," sharing a series of pictures ranging from her childhood to adult life.

This year's Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and attendees will not need to show proof of vaccination. They will simply need to present a negative rapid antigen test or a negative PCR test.

This is quite different from this year's SAG and Critics Choice Awards, as both ceremonies will require full vaccinations.

The Academy Awards have been emcee-less for the last three years, and this will be the first time in three years they will have a host. The last host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

The last time Hollywood's biggest night was hosted by three people was 35 years ago, but this will be the first time there will be three women as emcees in a single evening.

Oscars 2022 will have a "fan-favorite" category starting this year

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on February 14 that fans can now vote for their favorite movie of 2021 using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite on Twitter till March 3. They can also cast their vote on a ballot on the Oscars Fan Favorite website.

This year's fan-favorite film will then be announced live at the awards ceremony scheduled for March 27.

Likewise, some participants stand to win a trip to the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, where they could present an actual trophy during the show.

The Academy Awards telecast is coming off the lowest-rated one since 1953, the first time the awards were aired.

