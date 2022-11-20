“I felt it was pathetic”: Quentin Tarantino reveals why he failed to confront Harvey Weinstein about latter’s criminal behavior

American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino opened up about his regret for not calling out Harvey Weinstein's behavior and revealed why he did so.

During a conversation with Chris Wallace on his HBO Max show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Tarantino, 59, revealed that he was aware of Weinstein's inappropriate behavior but did not get the entire picture of his sexual wrongdoings.

“I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all. I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’”

Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Weinstein worked together on nine movies throughout their careers. The Pulp Fiction director added that he did not call out the disgraced producer for his heinous actions because the conversation would surround a "real hard" topic.

"To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. I’m not saying that’s ok. That’s how I heard it … in that category. There was never any talk of r*pe or anything like that. The reason I didn’t [say something to Weinstein] was because that’s a real hard conversation to have. I felt it was pathetic. I felt what he was doing was pathetic and I didn’t want to deal with his pathetic-ness.”

Quentin Tarantino did not realize the level of Harvey Weinstein's behavior

While promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, on Chris Wallace's show, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he did not realize how serious Harvey Weinstein's s*xual misconduct stories were.

“I didn’t think it was, ‘Ok, you do this for me or you’re not going to get this movie.’ I never heard any actresses say anything like that. It was just, you know, ‘Don’t get in the back of a limo with him.’ It was easy to compartmentalize that to some degree. Anyway, I feel bad about … what I feel bad about is I feel bad that I did not have a man-to-man talk with him about it.”

The Kill Bill director's comments come after it was previously reported by The New York Times that actress Mira Sorvino told him about Weinstein's inappropriate advances and behavior.

In 2017, Quentin Tarantino told the publication that he “knew enough to do more” about Weinstein's behavior, something that contradicts his recent interview.

On the professional front, Quentin Tarantino last directed the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

Harvey Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a s*xual assault and r*pe case in New York. He is currently on trial in Los Angeles, California, facing multiple charges for allegedly s*xually assaulting four women.

