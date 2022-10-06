Quentin Tarantino Book Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has announced a US book tour to promote his first and upcoming non-fiction book, titled Cinema Speculation. Before touring other cities, the filmmaker will embark on a three-city tour that will include Q&A sessions in theaters. These include Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City in November. A full tour announcement has yet to be made.

The synopsis of the book, a 400-page book arriving on November 1, notes that it has been organized around key American films from the 1970s, which Quentin Tarantino watched as a young moviegoer. The book will include "film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history" written in Tarantino's distinct voice and with his unique perspective on cinema.

The synopsis of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming book reads:

“In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with Cinema Speculation, the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans—and all movie lovers—could have hoped for.”

Quentin Tarantino Cinema Speculation Book Tour Dates and Tickets

Tickets for Quentin Tarantino’s book tour will be available from October 7 at 10:00 am PT via Live Nation.

Tarantino will promote his book in three cities on the following dates:

Nov 03 – Los Angeles – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Nov 07 – San Francisco – The Castro Theatre

Nov 16 – NYC – The Town Hall

More about Quentin Tarantino’s work

Last year, in an episode of the Pure Cinema podcast, Tarantino expressed his intention to retire after releasing 10 films. He said:

"Most guys have horrible last movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. And that's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s."

However, he has not revealed any details about the same.

Tarantino began his career as an independent filmmaker and released his first film, Reservoir Dogs, in 1992. It was followed by the dark comedy and crime thriller Pulp Fiction in 1994, which won various awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

In 1997, he released his third film, Jackie Brown, as a homage to blaxploitation films. He directed Kill Bill: Volume 1 in 2003, followed by Volume 2 in 2004. In 2007, Tarantino released Death Proof, as part of a double feature with Robert Rodriguez.

In 2009, he released the film Inglourious Basterds, based on the war film genre. In 2012, he released Django Unchained, which earned him his second Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It was followed by The Hateful Eight in 2015 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, which is his most recent work. The novelization of the movie was published in 2021, making it his debut novel.

