Best BookTok books: Top 10 books taking over TikTok revealed

With BookTok taking the world by storm, readers are hooked on this newest feature brought on by the popular short video-sharing application, TikTok, where users create TikTok videos about books, novels, etc. Thanks to the feature, many books have blown up in many unexpected ways, as they are being recommended on the platform by a lot of BookTok Laureates.

Making the “a good novel is timeless” come to life, this TikTok vertical is all about promoting must-reads, even if they are from years back.

From The Silent Patient to Stolen, here are the top 10 books on BookTok

#1 Time is Mother by Ocean Vuong

This book by Ocean Vuong is a collection of sophomore poetry that has been written in memory of the author’s mother. Filled with poems about relationships, and aftershocks of loss, the book has gained immense love on BookTok, where a lot of avid readers are recommending it for the language and structuring of the poems. Calling the anthology a “short but beautiful” book, this one has been receiving love from the platform, making it even more popular amongst the netizens.

Praise Osawaru @wordsmithpraise



"If words, as they claimed, had no weight

in our world, why did we keep

sinking, Doctor—I mean

Lord—why did the water swallow

our almost human hands

as we sang? Like this."



This book is phenomenal. I love it. 🤍 Day 1 #TheSealeyChallenge : Time Is A Mother by Ocean Vuong."If words, as they claimed, had no weightin our world, why did we keepsinking, Doctor—I meanLord—why did the water swallowour almost human handsas we sang? Like this."This book is phenomenal. I love it. 🤍 Day 1 #TheSealeyChallenge: Time Is A Mother by Ocean Vuong. "If words, as they claimed, had no weightin our world, why did we keepsinking, Doctor—I meanLord—why did the water swallowour almost human handsas we sang? Like this."This book is phenomenal. I love it. 🤍 https://t.co/fGcXh6mayT

#2 It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

It Ends With Us, written by Colleen Hoover, is a romantic classic based on Lily, a successful young woman who falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle. However, things take a steep turn when Atlas, Lily’s first love appears suddenly. Revolving around the love triangle between Lily, Atlas, and Ryle, the book is cherished on the BookTok. Moreover, it is also sparking some hot debates between readers where some are talking about Lily and Ryle being the perfect couple, whereas others' express their discontentment with them.

"It Ends With Us," a popular book on BookTok that has been quite talked about. (Image via It ends with us)

#3 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

This book has been gaining all the love and hype on BookTok and remains as a classic thriller that all mystery lovers adore. Many TikTokers discuss the book by sharing a narrative where they talk about a psychotherapist who walks into a new facility. While he is there, the story of a woman intrigues him. The most essential aspect of the book is the plot twist, which has left the netizens shocked and surprised.

Jomana A. Al-Mashikas MD @jomana_md

Rate : 3.5/5



I didn’t see the end coming by any means, I was completely shocked & it kept me intrigued till the end!



If you like novels, this one for you!

#reading Just finished reading “the silent patient” by Alex MichaelidesRate : 3.5/5I didn’t see the end coming by any means, I was completely shocked & it kept me intrigued till the end!If you like novels, this one for you! Just finished reading “the silent patient” by Alex MichaelidesRate : 3.5/5I didn’t see the end coming by any means, I was completely shocked & it kept me intrigued till the end!If you like novels, this one for you!#reading https://t.co/TMtwxSixDn

#4 Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman

BookTok’s newest obsession, Funny You Should Ask, is often given the title of “the best book I’ve read in 2022” on the platform. Talking about how well-written the book is, it has become an absolute favorite of romance fans and people who are into celebrities and their stories. The book is about a young journalist who dreams about interviewing a Hollywood celebrity. As the story progresses, we come to know that she unites with him after ten years when she discovers his feelings for her.

Linda Holmes @lindaholmes Like a celebrity story? Me too! Try FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK by Elissa Sussman. bookshop.org/books/funny-yo… Like a celebrity story? Me too! Try FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK by Elissa Sussman. bookshop.org/books/funny-yo…

#5 Stolen by Lucy Christopher

BookTokers have been loving Stolen for two main reasons - the aesthetic of the book, and the thriller plot. The book is about a teenage girl who is kidnapped in an airport by a man who wants her to love him. While a lot of laureates on the platform are finding it disturbing, there are others who are obsessed with the heartbreaking and emotional storyline. One of the users also summarized the book by saying, “This book is crazy and twisted and terrifying. I read it years ago, and it still lives in my head.”

Apart from the storyline, the readers are loving the cover of the book "Stolen." (Image via Stolen - The Book)

#6 Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

This book is not just a popular read on TikTok but is an international bestseller too. The storyline of the novel takes place in a small, old cafe where they serve not just coffee but a unique experience that gives the customers a chance to travel back in time. Written around four characters who want to travel back for a special purpose creates the theme of the book. After reading the novel, TikTokers posted videos of themselves crying and calling the book one of its own kind.

Mia ◡̈ @tracesofmia



: Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi Heartfelt tales with cozy settings. I love how each story is developed & connected to each other. Wholesome goodness <3: Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi Heartfelt tales with cozy settings. I love how each story is developed & connected to each other. Wholesome goodness <3📔: Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi https://t.co/uraKUT9Epw

#7 Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This book by Casey McQuiston was published four years ago, but lately, it has been gaining hype on BookTok after people started obsessing over the romantic and unique storyline. The book revolves around the LGBTQ+ theme since it talks about sacrifice, which intrigues the people on the platform the most. After its publication, the novel was declared an international bestseller and is now popular again on the video-sharing application.

Belleville Public Library @BellevillePL

Red, White and Royal Blue by

This book is about what happens when the First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales.

Read it on Libby Romance Awareness MonthRed, White and Royal Blue by @casey_mcquiston This book is about what happens when the First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales.Read it on Libby bit.ly/3SThldw Romance Awareness MonthRed, White and Royal Blue by @casey_mcquiston This book is about what happens when the First Son falls in love with the Prince of Wales.Read it on Libby bit.ly/3SThldw https://t.co/k5jJwLtQkO

#8 Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow

Girl in Pieces has been getting super popular on BookTok lately. It is about a girl named Charlotte Davis, who has lost several precious things in life at the age of 17. Moreover, the book also talks about the art of forgetting. Netizens are heartbroken over the fact that so much has occurred with Charlotte that her heart has become harder and turning apathetic towards everything around her. Published in 2016, the book has once again been brought to the limelight, all thanks to TikTok’s BookTok.

🍒 @readingwithemmy



some of my favs

the Devil’s Night series

Birthday Girl

Credence (don’t come for me)

November 9

IEWU

Things We Never Got Over

Girl in Pieces.



rt/like to be moots going to try the thing. not necessarily new to #booktwt but had to start over. looking for some mootssome of my favsthe Devil’s Night seriesBirthday GirlCredence (don’t come for me)November 9IEWUThings We Never Got OverGirl in Pieces.rt/like to be moots going to try the thing. not necessarily new to #booktwt but had to start over. looking for some moots 💛some of my favs the Devil’s Night seriesBirthday Girl Credence (don’t come for me) November 9 IEWU Things We Never Got Over Girl in Pieces. rt/like to be moots

#9 The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lyn Barnes

Based on a unique theme, the book is about Avery Grambs, who becomes a billionaire after Tobias Hawthorne dies and leaves her his entire fortune. However, she has to travel through a secret passage to receive this fortune. What happens throughout her journey in the passage keeps the readers on the edge of their seats. The mystery and thrill makes the book a hit amongst all the BookTok Laureates.

Thanks to the mystery and thrill, the book has become a much-loved one on TikTok's BookTok (Image via Twitter)

#10 The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

This contemporary romance novel is about a third-year Ph.D. candidate, Olive Smith, who initially did not believe in lasting romantic relationships. However, she takes a turn of faith later in the story due to some unexpected plot twists. The TikTokers who are recommending the book talk about the epic storyline and the charm of the characters.

zach 🛸 @fromzachily i just finished the love hypothesis. i read ch 4-23 in one day bc oh my god. i could NOT bring myself to put the book down AND i immediately read adam's pov in ch 16 you'd realize adam is down so bad im so in love i just finished the love hypothesis. i read ch 4-23 in one day bc oh my god. i could NOT bring myself to put the book down AND i immediately read adam's pov in ch 16 you'd realize adam is down so bad im so in love

The BookTok, launched earlier this year, is a fun vertical of the most popular video-sharing application, TikTok. With the trend of sharing book recommendations, #BookTok has millions of videos and likes, which purely suggests that reading has become more popular than ever on social media.

