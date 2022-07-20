What is BookTok? TikTok launches book club

After the world of TikTok trends and challenges, #BookTok has now emerged on the platform and quickly become a favorite among users. With over 65 billion people talking about it, TikTok is now all set to launch an official book club on the platform.

BookTok initially started out as a niche subcommunity on the video platform where creators focused on reviewing and discussing books and literature. BookTok as a community was formed in 2020, after a video posted by TikTok user @caitsbooks gained popularity.

This TikTok BookTok will be open to everyone, just like #BookTok. However, the structure will be much more organized this time.

What is TikTok’s newest addition BookTok? How will it work?

Kris ♡ @kristhebooknerd Booktok is giving me dangerous ideas Booktok is giving me dangerous ideas https://t.co/pO4RPiHZGZ

A new addition to the short video sharing application, BookTok will have a new book that will be announced every month. Community members can read along and share their experiences and thoughts. TikTok will also include a special hub that will be dedicated to the Book Club within the application, where the month’s new title will be shared.

At the moment, if one searches for #BookTok, there are all kinds of videos about books. From a girl on the train trying to call out another girl on the street who is reading the same book, to people sharing which book they would like to read for the first time again.

Speaking about BookTok, James Stafford, the head of Partnership and Community at TikTok, said:

“From spotlighting little-known authors and genres to introducing the classics to a new generation, #BookTok has helped to reignite a passion for literature and we creating a new take on the much-loved #BookClub format, so our community can continue to connect, spark conversations and share the books they love most.”

TikTokers who are passionate about reading and sharing their knowledge will be part of the virtual community of BookTok Laureates. As per TikTok's newsroom, the first book to be discussed in July in Jane Austen’s Persuasion, an 1817 romantic classic which has also been recently released as a Netflix adaptation.

The newsroom page also mentions TikTok having BookTok Laureates, who will be helping the platform along the way. The 5 appointed laureates are:

#1. Alicia - @li.reading

Alicia talks about her favorite reads and honest reviews. (Image via @li.reading/TikTok)

With over 97K followers, Alicia’s TikTok page is all about honest reviews and book hauls. Being one of TikTok’s go-to BookTok creators, she talks about the books and reviews them for her followers.

#2. Jack Edwards - @jackbenedwards

Jack Edwards talks about books, their reviews and also hosts live readings. (Image via TikTok/@jackbenedwards)

Jack likes to call himself the platform’s resident librarian as he has book recommendations for every occasion. He also reviews books and gives them rankings, which makes the journey easy for his followers. Jack currently has over 280K followers.

#3. Sarel Madzebra - @cocosarel

Sarel has a strong online community with whom she talks about books, and her honest reviews. (Image via TikTok/@cocosarel)

Sarel is a big shot on the video sharing platform with over 691K followers. With a strong community of bookworms, Sarel talks about book reviews and hilarious takes on life in general. She is also a story teller, and that is what her videos are all about.

#4. Ben Mercer- @bcemercer

Ben Mercer, besides being a TikToker, is also a famous author. (Image via TikTok/bcemercer)

Ben has over 51K followers as he regularly posts about reading, his best picks and also does popular live read-alongs with his community. Ben is currently on a quest to pen down a brand new book for his readers.

#5. Eden Reid - @edenreidreads

Eden Reid shares her favourite picks, and reads aloud her favourite parts of the books to her viewers. (Image via TikTok/edenreidreads)

Being a book fanatic, TikTokers love Eden, and that is why she has over 90K followers. Eden describes herself as someone who can talk about books to anyone. She is always ready with book recommendations, and that is what her page is all about.

All of these BookTok Laureates are people who are passionate about reading, and can guide the #BookClub throughout the month. The TikTok Book Club will continue all summer, with new titles every month. This will also allow readers to discover new authors and genres.

