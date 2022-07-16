Justin Timberlake’s TikTok debut leaves internet divided: ‘Justice for Janet’ and ‘Apologize to Britney’ trends in comment section

Justin Timberlake too has jumped aboard the bandwagon of celebrities making their TikTok debuts.

The singer-songwriter joined TikTok with a video that he posted on July 13, 2022, becoming the fourth NSYNC member on the social media platform.

The reactions to his TikTok debut were rather unexpected. With over 5 million views and close to 17,000 comments, not all fans were impressed with the video, which drew quite a few negative comments, the most common ones being 'Justice for Janet' and 'Apologize to Britney.'

“Janet Jackson deserved more from you”: Why is the world angry with Justin Timberlake?

In the video on TikTok, Timberlake is seen wearing a bucket hat and saying:

“Alright guys, I guess we’re TikToking now”.

He then nods and jumps, before ending the clip with:

“You know what? I think this is gonna go really well!”

While the video went viral rather quickly, many of the 17,000 comments bashed Timberlake for his past actions. Among the comments, the most common ones called out Timberlake for what happened in the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show where Janet Jackson’s performance with him ended in a scandal.

A planned “costume reveal” went awry when Timberlake accidentally removed a section of Jackson’s clothing, and her breasts were shown on live TV. Following the incident, Jackson’s career took a dip, as did Justin’s.

Some comments also spoke about what happened between Timberlake and Britney Spears. The two met in the 90s and dated for quite a while. However, what seemed to be a gushy romance ended in a messy breakup with a series of allegations levied against each other.

In reference to that, one particular fan took to the comments section of the singer's recent TikTok video and wrote:

“You owe Ms. Spears an APOLOGY.”

At the time of writing this article, that comment had a fan following of its own with over 6500 likes.

Justin had previously apologized to Spears and Jackson on Instagram

Back in February 2021, Justin Timberlake made a post on Instagram where he addressed both the issue and formally apologized for his actions. He further acknowledged that he "fell short in these moments" and "benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

Drawing attention to the fact that he was specifically talking about Janet Jackson and Britney Spears, the singer also wrote:

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

Despite the apology, the comments on Justin's recent TikTok debut reveal that fans are yet to forget and forgive the singer for what he did.

