What is the Eddie Munson cult on TikTok? Stranger Things fans build on their Joesph Quinn obsession 

Just after Minions' Gentle Minion trend, and with the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4: Volume II, TikTok is seeing new trends emerge on the short video sharing application. TikTokers are now making videos about Eddie Munson, a character in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Fans are falling hard for this new character, portrayed by Joesph Quinn in the series, and have been obsessed with the Dungeons and Dragons and heavy metal-loving characters. Due to this love for the character, fans are now indulging in the Eddie Munson cult trend on TikTok.

Stranger Things gives birth to a new trend on TikTok: Eddie Munson Cult explored

The Eddie Munson Cult on TikTok involves people expressing their love for the character. This came right after the show Stranger Things introduced the character in Season 4: Volume I, which dropped on May 27.

Eddie’s character is accused of killing Chrissie; later, he ends up helping out the gang to take down Vecna. Soon enough, Eddie succumbs to injuries at the end of Volume 2. The love and fondness for the character has now made TikTokers turn to creating videos about Eddie.

What’s crazier is that people have also made songs combining his dialogs.

With tons of videos of the actor himself or of people dressing up as Joseph Quinn's Eddie with their ’Hellfire Club' shirts, TikTok users are quick to post these videos with the hashtag #EddieMunsonCult.

However, that’s not all. People are not just posting videos to honor the character and show their love, but users are also uploading their profile pictures as Eddie’s picture. Many TikTokers have also dedicated their accounts to Eddie and are now sharing videos only related to the Stranger Things character.

With iconic dialogs and treating fans with amazing sequences, every metalhead was spellbound with the character's performances on his guitar. From being a notorious character in the series to stealing away hearts, Eddie Munson left the audience in tears when he died in the arms of his best bud, Dustin.

Moreover, this does not stop with TikTok. The Eddie Munson Cult trend has taken over Twitter too, where people are largely posting about the character and displaying their fondness.

On top of this, people even talked about his tragic death in the series and how nobody mourned him. One user tweeted:

“All of this is why Eddie Munson’s death hurts so bad. No one mourned him except for Dustin and his Uncle Wayne. The town still thinks he's a murderer and that he led a satanic cult. They don't know that despite the sh*t they gave him, he fought for them. He died for them.”

Apart from this, people also talked about how Stranger Things must get the character back, as people are simply in love with him and are in shock by the death.

“I reckon they should make it so Eddie Munson isn't dead in the final Stranger Things series, and they have to go back to rescue him. He's a cult hero now. We demand his resurrection.”

hannah ☽ ST SPOILERS @hearteyeswille EDDIE MUNSON DESERVED SO MUCH BETTER



All in all, Stranger Things has been giving birth to plenty of TikTok trends. From the grandfather clock trend to the Vecna song trend, the latest trend around the Eddie Munson Cult is purely born out of love for the character, to showcase fans' endearment, and to mourn the character's death.

