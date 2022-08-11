Romance in Style full cast list: Jaicy Elliot, Ben Hollingsworth and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama, titled Romance in Style, will air on the network on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The movie depicts the relationship between a talented fashion designer and the head of a magazine. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press, reads:

''Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plussized fashion in his magazine. It’s not long before Derek realizes that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk.''

The film features Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth, among many others, in major roles. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about Romance in Style's cast.

Hallmark's Romance in Style full cast list: Jaicy Elliot and others in major roles in new romantic drama

1) Jaicy Elliot as Ella

Actress Jaicy Elliot portrays the role of Ella in Romance in Style. In a sneak peek of the film, Elliot looks quite charming and confident and viewers can expect an impressive performance from her. Elliot has been a part of shows like Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

2) Benjamin Hollingsworth as Derek

Benjamin Hollingsworth essays the role of Derek, a young man who's set to take over his father's magazine. Hollingsworth looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, which shows him having a nervous and awkward interaction with Ella and Katie. The actor is widely known for his performances in Netflix's acclaimed Virgin River and CBS' Code Black.

3) Connie Manfredi as Katie

Actress Connie Manfredi dons the role of Katie in the film. She appears in the preview of the film, wherein she introduces Ella to Derek in a hilariously awkward scene. Manfredi makes her presence felt in that scene with her raw charm, and viewers can expect an entertaining performance from her. She's known for her work on The Next Step, Y: The Last Man, and Mrs. America.

4) Jorja Cadence as Liza

Jorja Cadence plays the role of Liza in Romance in Style. Not many details about her character are known at this point. Cadence has appeared in a number of films and shows like Children Ruin Everything, Reacher, and The Heretics, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting roles, like:

Daylin Willis as Oscar

Laura Soltis as Claudia

Paul Essiembre as Roger

Nadine Sanguyo as Jasmine

Sharon Crandall as Annie

Alex Poch-Goldin as Max

Jason Salamandyk as Umberto

Dutchess Cayetano as Barista

Suzanne Maryse Pringle as Shirley

Dominic Buduhan as Eddie

Robert Nahum as Harry

Candice Huffine as Herself

Tiffany Pearson as Customer

Kevin Lavina as Reporter

A quick look at Romance in Style preview

Hallmark released a sneak peek of the film on August 4, 2022, depicting a funny and awkward interaction between Ella, Derek, and Katie. It reveals the film's lighthearted tone as well as the central characters' equation. Viewers can expect a heartwarming love story with a cast of interesting, funny, and likeable characters.

Fans of Hallmark's other romantic films like Love in the Limelight and Hidden Gems would certainly love this one.

Don't miss Romance in Style on Hallmark on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal