Where was Virgin River Season 4 shot? Filming locations explored

The fourth season of Virgin River premiered on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, on Netflix.

The series tells the story of a nurse practitioner who moves to a gorgeous small town in California for work. It stars Alexandra Breckenridge in the lead role, along with Martin Henderson and Colin Lawrence in pivotal supporting roles.

The fourth season was shot in British Columbia, and like the previous three seasons, it's replete with gorgeous locations.

Read further to find out more details about the filming locations of Virgin River Season 4.

Where in British Columbia was Virgin River Season 4 filmed?

Netflix's Virgin River was filmed in British Columbia right from the first season. The fourth season was shot in Metro Vancouver, Squamish, Burnaby and Coquitlam.

1) Watershed Grill

One of the major shooting locations this season was the Watershed Grill in Brackendale, British Columbia, which served as the exterior for Jack's bar in the show.

2) Murdo Frazer Park

Mel's gorgeous cabin is based in Murdo Frazer Park, located in North Vancouver. Several other shows have been filmed at this location, including Once Upon a Time and The Flash.

3) Squamish River

Several scenes involving the two lead characters, Mel and Jack, were shot at the stunning Squamish River located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Films like The Big Year and The Twilight Saga were also filmed here.

Apart from these locations, Virgin River showcases the exteriors of the beautiful New Westminster Mansion in Metro Vancouver. The mansion is depicted as Dr. Mulligan's clinic in the show. The Burnaby Fraser Foreshore Park near Vancouver serves as the location for scenes featuring Paige Lassiter's bakery truck.

More details about Netflix's Virgin River

The show revolves around a young woman named Mel, who moves to a gorgeous, secluded town named Virgin River for work.

On July 8, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the fourth season, which offers a peek into several events set to unfold in Mel's life this season. A description was also released alongside the trailer. It reads:

''Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own.''

The description further reads:

''Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.''

Helmed by Sue Tenney, Virgin River is based on noted author Robyn Carr's book series of the same name.

Season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix.

