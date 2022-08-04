Love in the Limelight full cast list: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama, Love in the Limelight, is set to air on the network on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The movie is inspired by noted American actor Willie Aames' real-life love story with his wife, Winnie Hung. It revolves around a young woman named Summer who falls in love with her pen pal, Nick.

Directed by Ron Oliver, the movie stars real-life couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, alongside a host of other remarkable actors. With that said, read further to know details about the film's cast ahead of its premiere on Hallmark.

Hallmark's Love in the Limelight full cast list: Alexa PenaVega and others feature in new romantic drama

1) Alexa PenaVega as Summer Rivera

Alexa PenaVega plays the lead role of Summer Rivera in Love in the Limelight. PenaVega looks quite charming in the trailer as she slips into her character with ease. PenaVega has been a part of numerous other shows and films, including Taking A Shot at Love, Ms Matched, Nashville, and The Tomorrow People.

2) Carlos PenaVega as Nick Mendez

Carlos PenaVega stars as Summer's pen pal and teen crush, Nick Mendez. Mendez, in his teens, was the frontman of a popular boy band called the Mendez Boyz. In real life, actor PenaVega is a singer known for songs like Electrico and Bésame. As an actor, PenaVega has appeared in Big Time Rush and various movies like Killing Hasselhoff and Spare Parts.

3) Ivonne Coll as Grandma Rivera

Actress Ivonne Coll plays the role of Summer's charming and inspirational grandmother in the film. Coll is best known for her performance as Alba Villanueva in The CW's popular romcom, Jane the Virgin. Coll also appeared in Francis Ford Coppola's iconic The Godfather: Part II as Yolanda.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Love in the Limelight also stars several others in significant roles, including:

René Rivera as Antonio Rivera

Antonio Rivera as Janie

BZ Cullins as Dewey

Robyn Kemp as Keyboard Player

Karin Argoud as Maria

Tamari Dunbar as A.C. Calloway

Christopher Miller as Milton Schlabb

Yolanda Stange as Dean Kathryn

Nic Detorie as Oh My Reporter

Angela Cole as Ashley

Chase Ramsey as Toby

Samuel Torres as Alex Rivera

Courtney Grant as Mike

Eric Osmond as Professor Dapper

Claire Quigley as Student 1

Julian James as Chris

A quick look at Love in the Limelight trailer and plot

Hallmark dropped a short preview of Love in the Limelight on July 23, 2022, which offers a glimpse of the film's lighthearted tone. It shows Summer meeting her longtime crush, Nick, for the first time. Both the actors look impressive and share great onscreen chemistry. Viewers expect a character-driven, lighthearted romantic drama with several funny moments. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Hallmark's Crown Media Press, reads:

''As a teenager, Summer was a devoted fan of the popular boy band the Mendez Boyz, especially Nick, their lead singer. After receiving a sweet fan letter from Summer, Nick decides to respond with a phone call, sparking the start of a friendship that’s lasted to this day.''

The description continues,

''When Nick’s manager books a gig for him at a small venue in Summer’s hometown of Salt Lake City where she now works in human resources at a local university, the two finally meet face-to-face. It’s clear their friendship has set the stage for romance,. Summer breaks things and Summer’s Abuelita – a hip grandma with a TikTok following – encourages her to follow her heart.''

Don't miss Love in the Limelight on Hallmark on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET.

