Hallmark's Hidden Gems full cast list: Hunter King, Beau Mirchoff and others star in romantic drama

Hallmark's latest romantic drama Hidden Gems will be released on the network on June 4, 2022. The film revolves around a young woman who loses her beloved grandmother's ring in an ocean in Hawaii while preparing for her sister's wedding. The film stars Hunter King in the lead role and various other actors in pivotal supporting roles.
Hidden Gems complete cast list: Hunter King, Beau Mirchoff, and others feature in Hallmark's romantic drama
Hunter King as Addie
Hunter King appears in the lead role of Addie; a young woman devastated after she loses her most prized possession: her grandmother's ring. King, a promising young actress, has appeared in various films and television shows, including Life in Pieces, Hollywood Nights, The Young and the Restless, and many more.
For her performance in The Young and the Restless, she's fetched numerous awards and accolades, including Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series and Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Daytime TV Series - Young Actress.
Beau Mirchoff as Jack
Actor Beau Mirchoff essays the role of Jack in Hidden Gems. Mirchoff is widely known for his portrayal of Jamie Hunter in Freeform's drama Good Trouble. He's also been a part of MTV's comedy show Awkward.
Apart from Good Trouble and Awkward, Mirchoff starred in Starz' Now Apocalypse, executive-produced by legendary indie filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, and has had a recurring role in Netflix's Netflix Narcos: Mexico. Mirchoff's film credits include Poker Night, Grass Stains, Flatliners, etc.
Eliza Maher as Kate
Eliza Maher features the role of Kate in the film. An actress and writer, Maher's credits include The American Side, You Can Do Better, and Taking the Rains.
Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also stars numerous talented supporting actors in important roles, including:
- Jordan Matlock as Nathan
- Diane Sargent as Betty
- Brian Connors as Robert
- Isabelle Du as Kara
- Marita de Lara as Hannah
- Adam Johnson as Beachcomber
- Joan Powers as Instructor Michelle
- Allana Vicente as Dr. Mazur
- Hi`ilei Berg as Young Addie
- Melanie Lewis as Clerk
- Sally Jackson as Helen
- Sterling Sulieman as a Jeweler
The show is directed by Maclain Nelson and written by Brook Durham.
Hidden Gems plot
Hidden Gems' plot revolves around a young woman who loses her grandmother's ring, her most cherished gift, in an ocean in Hawaii as she prepares for her sister's wedding. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:
''While prepping for her sister's wedding, Addie loses her grandmother's ring in the waters of Hawaii. She hires sailor Jack to scuba dive with her to find it and rediscovers her love of the sea. Starring Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff.''
The preview released by Hallmark gives a glimpse of the film's comic tone and showcases several picturesque locations. The film is expected to be a charming, heartwarming romantic comedy with a bit of adventure thrown in.
You can watch Hidden Gems on Hallmark on June 4, 2022.