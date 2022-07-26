Paul Sorvino and Harvey Weinstein feud explained as clip of late actor saying he would kill the disgraced media mogul goes viral

On Monday, July 25, renowned Hollywood star Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83. The GoodFellas star reportedly died from natural causes, as per his publicist, Roger Neal, who announced the news of his demise to multiple news outlets.

As per the announcement, Sorvino died from natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. According to Deadline, Sorvino's wife Dee Dee was by his side at the time of his demise. Later, the actor's daughter Mira Sorvino took to Twitter and said:

"My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father."

Following his demise, a legion of tweets paid tribute to the late star, while others acknowledged his contribution to the industry. However, amongst numerous posts of condolences, a clip of Sorvino speaking out against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has gone viral since the news of Sovrino's demise hit social media.

What did GoodFellas star Paul Sorvino say about Harvey Weinstein?

Four years prior to his demise, the Tony-nominated actor publicly threatened former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of s*xual assault and harassment by numerous women. The now-convicted Weinstein was further accused by Sorvino's daughter Mira as well. Following Paul Sorvino's death, clips of his threats against Weinstein resurfaced online and subsequently went viral.

In early 2018, Paul Sorvino told TMZ that he would kill Weinstein after what he had done to The Rocketeer star's daughter. Sorvino said:

"If I meet [Weinstein] on the street — he oughta hope that he goes to jail... That son of a b**ch. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the mother*****r. Real simple."

Wu-Tang Is For The Children @WUTangKids …while everyone is posting Goodfellas clips here he is on Harvey Weinstein harassing and blacklisting his daughter Mira RIP Paul Sorvino…while everyone is posting Goodfellas clips here he is on Harvey Weinstein harassing and blacklisting his daughter Mira RIP Paul Sorvino 🙏…while everyone is posting Goodfellas clips here he is on Harvey Weinstein harassing and blacklisting his daughter Mira https://t.co/vpaHqZVzkN

Around the same time, Paul Sorvino spoke with KCAL9 at a Golden Globes event regarding his daughter's allegations against Weinstein. He expressed his opinion about his daughter being blacklisted by The Weinstein Company for reportedly being vocal about the infamous producer's actions. Sorvino said:

"It is reprehensible beyond description that women have been treated in this manner…When you've had a phenomenal mother like I had, you are automatically a feminist. That's why I have this wonderful wife."

He further added:

"The reality is, anyone who takes advantage of women should be publicly strangled and I'll volunteer."

Netizens react to Paul Sorvino's previous threats to Harvey Weinstein

As numerous tweets shared clips of his comments on Weinstein, a legion of admirers praised the late actor. Numerous individuals further stated that they believed Sorvino's threat against Weinstein and appreciated his comments about the convicted s*xual predator.

Spartan Roy @TheDroyver Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance.



A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance. A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 https://t.co/TqKsHjVf2a

Teegan Burke @BurkeTeegan @WUTangKids As great an actor as he was, he was @MiraSorvino 's dad. Clear how pained he is by what she went through. Seeing a different side of him, a father, makes his loss so much sadder. @WUTangKids As great an actor as he was, he was @MiraSorvino 's dad. Clear how pained he is by what she went through. Seeing a different side of him, a father, makes his loss so much sadder.

Miss Yugoslavia @StarcoVision Although violence is never the answer, the loss of Paul Sorvino remember us when he stood up for Mira, when the horrifying Harvey Weinstein case came out.



Weinstein is a criminal, but he couldn’t take away the fact that Mira is an admirable artist and an intellectual. Although violence is never the answer, the loss of Paul Sorvino remember us when he stood up for Mira, when the horrifying Harvey Weinstein case came out.Weinstein is a criminal, but he couldn’t take away the fact that Mira is an admirable artist and an intellectual. https://t.co/2maUbKWZrU

M. Night Famalam @Rory_Breaker_ Miss Yugoslavia @StarcoVision One of my fav Oscar moments was when Mira Sorvino won Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite and took a moment yo thank her father, Paul Sorvino, who was visually moved.



Mira, a Harvard graduate, showing what a humble person her parents raised. RIP Paul Sorvino. One of my fav Oscar moments was when Mira Sorvino won Best Supporting Actress for Mighty Aphrodite and took a moment yo thank her father, Paul Sorvino, who was visually moved. Mira, a Harvard graduate, showing what a humble person her parents raised. RIP Paul Sorvino. https://t.co/nJpwaEnyuL Harvey Weinstein blacklisted Mira Sorvino after she rebuffed his advances. Paul Sorvino said that if he ever caught Harvey on the street, he would beat him down. I believe it. twitter.com/starcovision/s… Harvey Weinstein blacklisted Mira Sorvino after she rebuffed his advances. Paul Sorvino said that if he ever caught Harvey on the street, he would beat him down. I believe it. twitter.com/starcovision/s…

Ross Read @RossRead My favorite Paul Sorvino moment is when he said Harvey Weinstein going to jail is basically what kept Paul from killing Harvey for what he did to Mira Sorvino. My favorite Paul Sorvino moment is when he said Harvey Weinstein going to jail is basically what kept Paul from killing Harvey for what he did to Mira Sorvino.

Andreas Samuelson @andy_samuelson Let's remember Paul Sorvino not only as a terrific actor but one of the best Hollywood dads, crying during Mira's Oscar speech + threatening to kill Harvey Weinstein. RIP Let's remember Paul Sorvino not only as a terrific actor but one of the best Hollywood dads, crying during Mira's Oscar speech + threatening to kill Harvey Weinstein. RIP ❤️ https://t.co/w8yfZLDlZc

Tracey Mapou @TMapou @StarcoVision Harvey Weinstein deserved it all. It only added to Paul Sorvino’s greatness. @StarcoVision Harvey Weinstein deserved it all. It only added to Paul Sorvino’s greatness.

Bullies and Tattoos 🇩🇪🇺🇦 @BulliesTattoos @RobertLusetich @StarcoVision



And if he had done it, it would have been Weinstein getting his comeuppance. @cjzero There isn’t one fiber of my being that doubts this being true. He does not strike me as the type to make idle threats.And if he had done it, it would have been Weinstein getting his comeuppance. @RobertLusetich @StarcoVision @cjzero There isn’t one fiber of my being that doubts this being true. He does not strike me as the type to make idle threats.And if he had done it, it would have been Weinstein getting his comeuppance.

What did Mira Sorvino claim about Harvey Weinstein?

Mira Sorvino was part of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit against The Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein. The Oscar-winning actress was also accompanied by other renowned actresses like Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Daryl Hannah, Sophie Dix, and more.

Previously, in an October 2017 interview with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker, Mira Sorvino recalled an incident involving Weinstein at the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival. As per her account, Sorvino was s*xually harassed by Weinstein in a hotel room as they brought her film, Mighty Aphrodite, to the festival. Weinstein also produced the film, which later garnered Sorvino an Oscar in the category for "Best Supporting Actress."

She told Farrow:

"He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around."

At the time, Sorvino reportedly warded off Weinstein and left the room.

Later, in her guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, Mira Sorvino admitted that she did not tell her father as she did not want him to get in trouble for assaulting Weinstein. The reasoning provided by Mira for not informing Paul Sorvino does not seem unsound, as the media had previously reported an incident involving the actor, his other daughter Amanda, and her ex-boyfriend.

Robert Lusetich @RobertLusetich @dannarebb @StarcoVision @cjzero Another good Paul Sorvino story: his other daughter locked herself in a motel room with her ex threatening her. She called the cops and her father. Her father arrived first, and he had a license for the gun. @dannarebb @StarcoVision @cjzero Another good Paul Sorvino story: his other daughter locked herself in a motel room with her ex threatening her. She called the cops and her father. Her father arrived first, and he had a license for the gun.

According to a 2007 report from the Associated Press, Sorvino displayed a gun to Amanda's ex-boyfriend at the time as he went to her hotel room to threaten her. Sorvino reached the hotel before the police's arrival. His daughter, Amanda, later testified as to what had happened. This proves that Paul Sorvino was not one to bow down when it came to the safety of his daughters.

The legendary Paul Sorvino is survived by his wife Dee Dee Benkie, daughters Mira and Amanda, and son Michael.

