Evan Rachel Wood under fire for post apparently comparing Amber Heard to Harvey Weinstein

American actress Evan Rachel Wood was slammed online when she seemingly made comparisons between Amber Heard and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

On July 21, the 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram story on her private account and shared an old picture from 2015 with the Aquaman actress insinuating that she is not associated with her.

"Oh look a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to 'prove' something. When in actuality this photo was taken at an event honoring my stylist, who also styled JD."

Further clarifying her stance, Wood said that she arrived at the event alone and "was seated at this table," referring to the table where Amber Heard was also allotted a place.

"With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a rapist."

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein. All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it. Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein. All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it. https://t.co/zXzjS7wq3J

In another story, Evan Rachel Wood shared a group picture from the event, including Heard, stating that she and the others present do not support "abusers."

"And with certain logic, I guess all these people must support abusers too, right? of course not. Now that we cleared that up, PLEASE STOP SENDING ME DEATH THREATS."

Twitter was not too happy with Evan Rachel Wood's way of clarifying her stance

After Evan Rachel Wood posted pictures featuring Amber Heard from a 2015 event on her Instagram stories, several Twitter users bashed her for calling the Danish Girl actress an abuser.

Twitter user Eve Barlow, who happens to be a journalist and an Amber Heard supporter, called out the Westworld actress for her words while wishing her luck in her case against Marilyn Manson.

"Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein. All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it."

While other users criticized her for dragging Heard to clear her name off her haters' list, some people also sympathized with Amber since she supported Evan Rachel Wood but did not get the same in return.

barbie girl @ibelieveamber the support amber gave evan vs what she gets in return 🥲 amber i am so sorry the support amber gave evan vs what she gets in return 🥲 amber i am so sorry https://t.co/tmPGsUtjVp

yeezus @sportmessiah Will I still support Evan Rachel Wood? Absolutely, but I won’t ignore what she decided to share on Instagram today. Bringing an abuse victim down and siding with the mob by calling her an “abuser” and comparing her to Weinstein is in all levels of fucked up Will I still support Evan Rachel Wood? Absolutely, but I won’t ignore what she decided to share on Instagram today. Bringing an abuse victim down and siding with the mob by calling her an “abuser” and comparing her to Weinstein is in all levels of fucked up

Maude ✨ @bingbangbaga I’m so sad for Amber Heard. She’s a human being. I thought, of all people, Evan Rachel wood would stick with her but the power of the mob is too daunting even for her. Amber is so strong and I hope she is okay. I’m so sad for Amber Heard. She’s a human being. I thought, of all people, Evan Rachel wood would stick with her but the power of the mob is too daunting even for her. Amber is so strong and I hope she is okay.

alice has bangs @cinemamilf the evan rachel wood situation makes me realise that a lot of people on this app feel like abuse victims need to earn their support and that they should lose it as soon as they do something disappointing... very bleak the evan rachel wood situation makes me realise that a lot of people on this app feel like abuse victims need to earn their support and that they should lose it as soon as they do something disappointing... very bleak

💀 @oyakeeme Evan Rachel Wood really thinks people are discrediting her because they think she’s friends with Amber? Amber is just an excuse people toss out to justify their attacks on victims they would never have believed in the first place. Evan Rachel Wood really thinks people are discrediting her because they think she’s friends with Amber? Amber is just an excuse people toss out to justify their attacks on victims they would never have believed in the first place.

the matrix 🐸☘️ @THEMATRlXXX wowww so Evan Rachel wood is pushing down another woman to lift herself up. amber even defended her but when it comes to amber getting hate, she can't do the same. wowww so Evan Rachel wood is pushing down another woman to lift herself up. amber even defended her but when it comes to amber getting hate, she can't do the same.

Stacey Bluer @stacey_bluer1 Evan Rachel Wood is scared. Like a peasant woman who dried herbs during the witch hunts scared. She thinks that distancing herself from AH will spare her the wrath of our culture- the baying mob of patriarchy. But it won’t. It runs too deep & relies on the betrayal of other women Evan Rachel Wood is scared. Like a peasant woman who dried herbs during the witch hunts scared. She thinks that distancing herself from AH will spare her the wrath of our culture- the baying mob of patriarchy. But it won’t. It runs too deep & relies on the betrayal of other women

ً froot @DIOPBRASILEIRA evan rachel wood comparing an abuse victim to a rapist... evan rachel wood comparing an abuse victim to a rapist...

barbie girl @ibelieveamber i will continue to support evan rachel wood against mm because i don’t pick and choose what victims to support/believe. but i am very upset with her comments tonight regarding amber i will continue to support evan rachel wood against mm because i don’t pick and choose what victims to support/believe. but i am very upset with her comments tonight regarding amber

Ratón Mágico #IStandWithAmberHeard @ratonmagico I still can't believe it. I'm so disappointed. I've always admired Evan Rachel Wood but this gesture was low, hideous and ill-intended. I still can't believe it. I'm so disappointed. I've always admired Evan Rachel Wood but this gesture was low, hideous and ill-intended. https://t.co/UN95FudHjs

nats a última romântica. COAST 29/07 @woodheard



#IStandWithAmberHeard #AmberHeardDeservesJustice i honestly expected more from evan rachel wood, she as a person who is attacked daily on the internet should know how amber feels and how important support is, im completely disappointed i honestly expected more from evan rachel wood, she as a person who is attacked daily on the internet should know how amber feels and how important support is, im completely disappointed#IStandWithAmberHeard #AmberHeardDeservesJustice

YT @Stargirl126 What in the world did Evan Rachel Wood think she has to gain by posting that? What in the world did Evan Rachel Wood think she has to gain by posting that?

Evan Rachel Wood apparently supported Amber Heard in the past

Evan Rachel Wood's recent Instagram rant comes after she was accused of taking Amber Heard's side post her high-profile defamation case against Johnny Depp.

As per Newsweek, on July 20, the Thirteen actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a report by Bot Sentinel that tracked the social media response on Heard's side of the story, during and after her legal battle with Depp.

A community-funded project used to identify social media manipulation, Bot Sentinel's report states that 627 Twitter handles were used to disseminate damaging information related to Amber Heard and her supporters.

It also found that over 24 percent of the accounts tweeting negatively about Heard were created in the last seven months. Moreover, 3,288 accounts were spamming the social media platform with hashtags like #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar, and #AmberHeardLsALiar.

The report also mentioned that women who supported Amber Heard on Twitter were harassed and abused online. The outlet stated that they had seen "one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts ever."

The report also observed a similar scenario, with accounts being set up to attack Wood following her charges against Manson.

Wood will soon appear in court against her ex-partner, Marilyn Manson, who has accused her of defamation after she claimed she was being sexually abused and assaulted when the couple was together.

