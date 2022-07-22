Evan Rachel Wood under fire for post apparently comparing Amber Heard to Harvey Weinstein

American actress Evan Rachel Wood was slammed online when she seemingly made comparisons between Amber Heard and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.
On July 21, the 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram story on her private account and shared an old picture from 2015 with the Aquaman actress insinuating that she is not associated with her.
"Oh look a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to 'prove' something. When in actuality this photo was taken at an event honoring my stylist, who also styled JD."
Further clarifying her stance, Wood said that she arrived at the event alone and "was seated at this table," referring to the table where Amber Heard was also allotted a place.
"With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a rapist."
In another story, Evan Rachel Wood shared a group picture from the event, including Heard, stating that she and the others present do not support "abusers."
"And with certain logic, I guess all these people must support abusers too, right? of course not. Now that we cleared that up, PLEASE STOP SENDING ME DEATH THREATS."
Twitter was not too happy with Evan Rachel Wood's way of clarifying her stance
After Evan Rachel Wood posted pictures featuring Amber Heard from a 2015 event on her Instagram stories, several Twitter users bashed her for calling the Danish Girl actress an abuser.
Twitter user Eve Barlow, who happens to be a journalist and an Amber Heard supporter, called out the Westworld actress for her words while wishing her luck in her case against Marilyn Manson.
"Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein. All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it."
While other users criticized her for dragging Heard to clear her name off her haters' list, some people also sympathized with Amber since she supported Evan Rachel Wood but did not get the same in return.
Evan Rachel Wood apparently supported Amber Heard in the past
Evan Rachel Wood's recent Instagram rant comes after she was accused of taking Amber Heard's side post her high-profile defamation case against Johnny Depp.
As per Newsweek, on July 20, the Thirteen actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a report by Bot Sentinel that tracked the social media response on Heard's side of the story, during and after her legal battle with Depp.
A community-funded project used to identify social media manipulation, Bot Sentinel's report states that 627 Twitter handles were used to disseminate damaging information related to Amber Heard and her supporters.
It also found that over 24 percent of the accounts tweeting negatively about Heard were created in the last seven months. Moreover, 3,288 accounts were spamming the social media platform with hashtags like #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar, and #AmberHeardLsALiar.
The report also mentioned that women who supported Amber Heard on Twitter were harassed and abused online. The outlet stated that they had seen "one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking by a group of Twitter accounts ever."
The report also observed a similar scenario, with accounts being set up to attack Wood following her charges against Manson.
Wood will soon appear in court against her ex-partner, Marilyn Manson, who has accused her of defamation after she claimed she was being sexually abused and assaulted when the couple was together.