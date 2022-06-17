"This is disappointing": Trevor Noah criticized for allegedly disrespecting K-pop groups BTS and P1Harmony

American talk show host Trevor Noah is currently being criticized for allegedly disrespecting two of the biggest K-pop boy groups, BTS and P1Harmony, in the latest episode of his live broadcast.

As BTS recently stated that the group members will now focus on individual activities, K-pop fans began to panic as they misinterpreted the news.

However, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park released an official statement to clear the air of confusion and stated that the group would remain together and participate in promotions as a seven-member group.

Yet, in a recent The Daily Show segment, Trevor Noah publicized the news in a manner that has disappointed many K-pop fans. According to a recent episode, Trevor used the term “splitting up,” which is not true.

He continued to state that other K-pop groups will now have the opportunity to move up in the K-pop game. The segment quickly switched over to one of his co-hosts Michael Kosta, who recently interviewed K-pop boy group P1Harmony.

Upon seeing the June 16 episode, many K-pop enthusiasts were furious with the false allegations and stated that this small act was utterly disrespectful to both groups. One fan commented:

"You really didn't bother to do one bit of research first, didn't you? As a fan of The Daily Show, this is disappointing, but jokes on you, I guess."

K-pop enthusiasts blast Trevor Noah for spreading false information about BTS

Global K-pop superstar BTS created waves with the release of their new album Proof on June 10, 2022. While the musical package was dropped in celebration of the septet's 9th-anniversary debut, however, there was more news awaiting ARMYs at the group’s FEST Dinner.

On June 15, 2022, group mate SUGA stated that the members would focus on individual activities while still being together as a group. Despite their honest intentions, the group’s FESTA Dinner video on YouTube translated SUGA’s statement as “hiatus,” which sent fans into panic mode.

Several news channels and articles blew the group's statement out of proportion, with HYBE's CEO, Jiwon Park, having to address and control the situation. BTS members RM, V, and Jungkook, too, clarified the false statements and assured fans that the group was still together.

In the segment, Trevor Noah compared BTS’s current situation to a divorce between parents. ARMYs around the world didn’t like the comparison as the group and HYBE have made it clear that they are not “splitting up.” Trevor Noah stated:

"The band has decided to take a break. This is terrible. I feel like people would rather deal with their parents splitting up than BTS."

Although Trevor Noah carried on to state that the septet will return, it was his next statement that triggered K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. He added that with BTS’s “hiatus,” there will now be room for other K-pop groups to advance in the K-pop music scene.

The episode switched to co-host Michael Kosta, who visited the dance training room of the boy band P1Harmony. In the video, Kosta played his luck by becoming an idol. Although the segment was a comedic sketch with P1Harmony members' hilarious reactions, many thought it was meant to promote the boy group.

Fan reactions

As soon as the clip was posted online, K-pop fans from both the boy groups flooded the comment section and expressed their dissatisfaction with the remarks. Many stated that linking the two segments was unnecessary and took issue with Noah portraying the K-pop scene as some sort of competition.

i love you, bts. @_huxxicane @namseajoon

we don't care if you're joking or not btw. @Trevornoah shame on you that you can't do proper research and fact-checking, bts warned us from people like you in the media this week, get bts and p1h's name out of your filthy mouth :))we don't care if you're joking or not btw. @namseajoon @Trevornoah shame on you that you can't do proper research and fact-checking, bts warned us from people like you in the media this week, get bts and p1h's name out of your filthy mouth :)) we don't care if you're joking or not btw.

mamahatsana⁷ 🇮🇳🧈 @mamahatsana @TheDailyShow @BTS_twt @michaelkosta @P1H_official This is so disappointing @Trevornoah . Your discernment+empathy+indepth analysis was lacking in this. The dinner festa hour-long vido was a conversation between BTS+ARMY, not for it to be nitpicked to be used for laughs. This is why we're protective in giving them a safe space. @TheDailyShow @BTS_twt @michaelkosta @P1H_official This is so disappointing @Trevornoah. Your discernment+empathy+indepth analysis was lacking in this. The dinner festa hour-long vido was a conversation between BTS+ARMY, not for it to be nitpicked to be used for laughs. This is why we're protective in giving them a safe space.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time that K-pop fans have criticized Trevor Noah for being disrespectful and unaware of his surroundings. During the 2022 Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah came under fire and was called out for his racist Squid Game reference while chatting with BTS.

