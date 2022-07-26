Paul Sorvino children: All about his family as Oscar-winning daughter, Mira pays tribute

American actress Mira Sorvino is paying homage to her father, Paul Sorvino, who passed away on July 25. Taking to her Twitter handle on July 26, the 54-year-old star wrote a heartfelt note for her "wonderful father."

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Sorvino, who was best known for appearing in NBC's Law & Order and playing the role of Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese's 1990's film, Goodfellas, was 83 at the time of his passing.

The news of his death was confirmed by Sorvino's third wife, Dee Dee Benkie, via his publicist Roger Neal. They said that Paul died of natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

However, not many people know that during his lifetime, Paul Sorvino did not just father his exceptional daughter Mira but two other kids. Here's all you need to know about his children.

Paul Sorvino had three children

Paul Sorvino with his daughters and first wife, Lorraine Davis. (Image via Ron Galella/Getty)

As mentioned above, Mira Sorvino is not the only child that Paul nurtured as a father. He was also a parent to daughter Amanda and son Michael. All of Paul Sorvino's three children are from his first marriage to Lorraine Davis. The duo tied the knot in 1966 but ended up getting a divorce in 1988.

All three Sorvino kids have ventured into the arts. Paul Sorvino's eldest child, Mira, won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for her role in the romantic comedy film Mighty Aphrodite.

As per New York Daily News, the deceased star directed and acted in a play titled The Trouble With Cali, written by Amanda, his middle child. Paul's third child, Michael, also performed in the play. While talking to the news outlet, she said:

"My mother has become a drama therapist ... But I don't think she would have ever fallen into it if my dad hadn't left."

As per IMDb, Michael voiced the character of Tommy in the video game Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven.

In 2018, Mira revealed that she had been sexually harassed by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein to the news outlet Hollywood Reporter. She wrote:

"When it happened, I was very young still, in my 20s ... and when something like that happens with your new boss — you think, 'I don't want to offend him. I don't want to anger him, I just need to get out of this situation as gracefully as I can.'"

However, when the Bad Impulse star discovered this, he expressed anger while talking to TMZ. He stated:

"If I meet [Weinstein] on the street — he oughta hope that he goes to jail... That son of a b**ch. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the mother*****r. Real simple."

As per his IMDb profile, Sorvino had several projects in his kitty that were on the verge of completion. He finished shooting Pursued and The Ride while My Jurassic Place and The Chameleon was yet to be completed.

