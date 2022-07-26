Paul Sorvino net worth: Goodfellas star's fortune explored as he dies aged 83

Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83 on July 25. The actor, whose net worth is estimated to be $10 million, gained recognition for his performances in the Goodfellas and Law & Order.

Sorvino’s publicist, Roger Neal revealed the news on behalf of his wife Dee Dee Sorvino in a statement that read:

“Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Spartan Roy @TheDroyver Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance.



A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance. A good man. His eyes always made me feel emotional. RIP. 🤍🕊 https://t.co/TqKsHjVf2a

Neal confirmed that Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

One of Paul’s daughters, Mira also paid tribute to her father on social media and said,

“My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Although Paul had some long-term health issues, it is unknown if that had anything to do with his death. Further details on his funeral are currently awaited.

Paul Sorvino’s net worth explored

Paul Sorvino has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work as an actor (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Also known as Paul Anthony Sorvino, the actor was popular for playing authority figures on both sides of the law. Sorvino was especially known for his appearances in Goodfellas, Law & Order, A Touch of Class, Reds, and The Rocketeer.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Paul’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million. While too many details on his assets are unavailable, he has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry.

The opera singer initially worked as a copywriter in an advertising agency and started his Broadway career with the 1964 musical Bajour. He made his film debut with the 1970 black comedy film, Where’s Poppa? and portrayed a supporting role in The Panic in Needle Park in 1971.

Paul was praised for his performance in the 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season. He has also had some supporting roles in films like A Touch of Glass and It Couldn’t Happen to a Nicer Guy. The actor then appeared in sitcoms like We’ll Get By, Bert D’Angelo/Superstar, The Oldest Rookie, and more.

He continued to appear in films like Reds and The Stuff, Goodfellas, Nixon, The Rocketeer, and The Firm. Sorvino also founded a group called the American Stage Company, which launched many successful Off-Broadway shows.

He became famous for portraying Phil Cerreta in the NBC show Law & Order.

He also narrated The History Channel’s The Big House in 1998 and voiced the main antagonist in Hey Arnold!: The Movie. He played Frank DeLucca in the drama series, That’s Life and Al Miller in the CBS sitcom, Still Standing. He then appeared in the 2008 musical film, Repo! The Genetic Opera and a short film, The Devil’s Carnival.

Paul Sorvino also the founded the Paul Sorvino Asthma Foundation, which aims to establish asthma centers for children and adults. Other than this, since he was a food lover, he launched his own line of pasta sauces under the Paul Sorvino Foods banner in 2007.

Paul’s survivors include his wife, Dee Dee Bankie, and his three children – Mira, Michael, and Amanda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far