Ruth Buzzi net worth: Comedian's fortune explored as she battles the results of a series of strokes

Actress Ruth Buzzi is currently in a bad condition following a series of strokes. The news was revealed by her husband Kent Perkins, who shared a picture of his wife celebrating her 85th birthday in 2021.

Perkins said that Buzzi, whose net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, can still speak and recognize her friends and family members.

He added that he is living with an "attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage" to his best friend and the greatest person he ever met. Kent also stated that Ruth spent her whole life making others' lives better.

Perkins appreciated his wife for fighting bravely with humor and concluded by saying that she has always been loved back in return.

Ruth Buzzi’s net worth explored

Also known as Ruth Ann Buzzi, the actress is popular for her appearances on stage, in films, and on television. She gained recognition for her performance on the NBC sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In from 1968 to 1973.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 85-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Detailed information on her assets is not available, but she has earned a lot from her career as an actress.

Apart from acting, she has also invested in various assets including a shopping center, ranch and a farm as well as oil wells, gas wells, minerals, and more. She and her husband Kent are reportedly the owners of a huge collection of cars that include Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Jaguars.

Everything known about Ruth Buzzi

Ruth Buzzi is a well-known actress, comedian and singer (Image via Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

Ruth Buzzi gained recognition on The Garry Moore Show in 1964 and appeared as a regular cast member on the CBS variety show, The Entertainers. She became popular following her appearances in NBC’s Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In where she played different characters.

She was cast as a semi-regular on the ABC sitcom, That Girl, and played the androids Fi and Fun in The Lost Saucer. Ruth co-starred in the kid’s comedy show You Can’t Do That on Television and made a guest appearance on Alice in 1981.

She then appeared on Down to Earth in 1985 and recorded the single You Oughta Hear The Song in 1977 which topped the Billboard chart. The actress continued to make guest appearances on other television shows like Donny & Marie, The Carol Burnett Show, Emergency!, and others.

She also appeared on game shows and was a judge on The Gong Show. Buzzi voiced Nose Marie in the animated series Pound Puppies in 1986 and performed various guest voices for cartoon series like The Smurfs, The Angry Beavers, and more. She was then cast as shopkeeper Ruthie in the 1993 children’s television series, Sesame Street.

Ruth Buzzi was featured in television commercials for Clorox 2, Clairol and Santa Anita Park. The 85-year-old also appeared on television shows like Saved by the Bell, Passions, Come On Over, and more.

She was also seen in various films like Freaky Friday, The Villain, Chu Chu and the Philly Flash, The North Avenue Irregulars, and others.

Buzzi announced her retirement from acting in 2021.

